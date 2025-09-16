Cabot Profit Booster Issue: September 16, 2025

Ahead of the “big” Federal Reserve event this Wednesday, the leading indexes all advanced last week, as the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, the Dow rallied 1% and the Nasdaq rose by 2%.

The Stock – Cameco (CCJ)

Cameco is the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer and the business is benefiting from the surge in electricity demand sparked by AI and data centers.

Uranium prices are back on the upswing in the spot market after spiking to long-term highs last year, then getting nearly cut in half in April as economic fears mounted. The business in North America tends to be dominated by long-term contracts, so Cameco was shielded from a lot of the bear move—but since contracts are usually based at least in part on spot prices, the company will benefit from the recent double-digit rally in spot uranium prices (and likely ink more new deals ahead).

More importantly, in recent years there’s been a budding renewal of interest in nuclear in the U.S., with the departments of Energy and Defense encouraging firms to craft designs for small nuclear reactors that can be built in one place and transported and operated somewhere else, like a remote Alaskan town or military base abroad. That is coming to fruition with designs now approved that should bring increased demand from the original intentions and probably more, with plants to feed AI data centers in years to come. The power demands also mean 10 more traditional nuclear plants are being planned around the country—that will help Cameco’s Westinghouse Electric Co. division, which it owns 49% of (with private equity group Brookfield owning the rest). Westinghouse is the longest-running commercial nuclear power plant and plant services company in North America, and that outfit’s reactor designs should be chosen by at least some of the planned plants in the U.S. in addition to five planned in Europe.

Even when it loses plant bids, its intellectual property often generates revenue anyway, like the $170 million Cameco received from plants using Westinghouse technology when a Korean company won recent bids to build in Europe. That will help Westinghouse contribute $550 million in EBITDA to Cameco’s results this year and potentially more down the road. Meanwhile, as opposed to many speculative nuclear players, this company has a great track record, with sales and earnings kiting higher in recent quarters and with analysts looking for a 30%-plus earnings gain in 2026.

Technical Analysis

CCJ enjoyed a strong and also persistent run from its April lows, moving easily out to new highs before hitting resistance around 80 in July. Since then, shares have seen some ping-pong action, with lots of downs (including a shakeout below its 50-day line) and ups within a (mostly) 10-point range. But now, after hanging around its highs, CCJ is starting to break out on the upside. Stop – 74

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Cameco (CCJ) Stock at 84, Sell to Open October 80 Strike Calls (exp. 10/17) for $6.50, or a Net Price of 77.5 or less

Static Return: $250 per covered call (3.22%)

Breakeven: 77.5

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $250 per covered call (3.22%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 77.5 or less. (In this case 84 minus 6.50 = 77.5. Or another example is you could pay 83.5 for the stock and sell the call for 6, which also equals 77.5.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 62.5 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $0.30 Corning (GLW) 63.25 78 54 September 65 -- $1.35 $13.00 MP Materials (MP) 74 67 58 September 75 -- $6.60 $0.05 Rocket (RKT) 18.1 21 15 September 18 -- $1.10 $3.00 Amer Sports (AS) 40 37 36 October 40 -- $2.70 $1.00 PureStorage (PSTG) 77.85 87 64 October 75 -- $5.90 $13.00 Kratos Defense (KTOS) 63 71 57 October 62.5 -- $4.90 $11.00

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on September 23, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.