Cabot Profit Booster Issue: November 11, 2025

Despite a promising start, last week turned into a rough one for the market. A mix of rising economic uncertainty and heavy tech-valuation concerns weighed on sentiment, driving the market to a risk-off environment. By week’s end the S&P 500 had fallen 1.6%, the Dow Jones had slid 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 3%.

The Stock – JFrog (FROG)

JFrog specializes in software development systems that can span the whole of a client’s enterprise and help build secure and increasingly interoperable applications. A driving force is that IT heads at large businesses want to move their operations to having a single source of records, compared to today, where firms have tons of different software and security systems that each have their own siloed data.

The terminology of JFrog’s offerings can be cryptic—DevOps, DevSecOps, MLOps, MLSecOps—as can client “binary” and “artifactory” uses. Basically, it all boils down to clients using JFrog’s offering to have better end-to-end control when building their own software for clients, boosting productivity and providing better security and quality control as well.

It’s a good business so far: JFrog’s revenue rose 26% year over year in its Q3 earnings announced last week (another quarter of slightly accelerating growth), to $137 million. The improvement came mainly from traditional cloud users that continue to power the business, as the company is succeeding in converting cloud customers who find their own demand exceeding their plan step up to pricier guaranteed contracts. The company added about 150 clients who spend more than $100,000 annually last quarter, bringing that high-spending cohort to more than 1,100. Earnings per share also blew away estimates, coming in at $0.22 when Wall Street expected $0.16. Growth in Q4 is seen coming in at 26%, with sales around $137 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19, give or take a penny.

Longer term, AI is seen adding to JFrog’s tailwinds, with Nvidia recently saying JFrog’s software is especially good for scaling up AI agents (that can automate many tasks), one of the hot spots of corporate AI spending. The complexity of AI also opens doors for sales of JFrog’s system to detect vulnerabilities in AI agent design. Analysts currently see growth slowing, but the market clearly doesn’t.

Technical Analysis

FROG took a big hop higher Friday on earnings, surging 27% in one day, shattering round-number resistance around 50 and lifting the stock out of a base-on-base formation (two rest periods, one sitting on top of the other) that had been forming since May. When you throw in the beautiful weekly volume cluster back in August, there are clear signs big investors (420 own shares, up from 340 nine months ago) are getting in. Stop – 52.5

The Covered Call Trade

Buy JFrog (FROG) Stock at 65, Sell to Open December 65 Strike Calls (exp. 12/19) for $3, or a Net Price of 62 or less

Static Return: $300 per covered call (4.83%)

Breakeven: 62

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $300 per covered call (4.83%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 62 or less. (In this case 65 minus 3 = 62. Or another example is you could pay 64.50 for the stock and sell the call for 2.50, which also equals 62.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Century Aluminum (CENX) 30.65 29 24 November 31 -- $3 $1.00 Nextracker (NXT) 85.8 105 70.5 November 80 -- $10.80 $15.00 Celsius (CELH) 64.35 44 54 November 64 -- $5.45 $0.10 Applied Digitial (APLD) 36 29 24.5 November 35 -- $5 $0.05 Guardant Health (GH) 97.75 98 76 November 95 -- $6.60 $5.00

