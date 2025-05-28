Cabot Profit Booster Issue: May 28, 2025

After a big rally, the market had earned the right to retrench a bit, and that came about last week after stocks were hit with a few “bad” news items, starting with the downgrade of U.S. debt, followed by a new high in longer-term (30-year) Treasury rates and capped by a threat of higher tariffs on Europe.

Those tariff worries eased over the weekend and in reaction the S&P 500 gained 2% on Tuesday.

The Stock – Amer Sports (AS)

The U.S. vs. everyone tariff shenanigans can threaten supply chains related to the U.S., but they can’t raise prices for consumers beyond American borders, which is good news for Amer Sports, the holding company of 11 well-known and niche sports goods brands.

Amer shares leapt 19% a week ago after quarterly earnings showed the dent from the import taxes is easily absorbed by the business, thanks to voracious appetite in Asia for the company’s Arc’teryx and Salomon brands, Amer’s two largest lines by revenue. Amer told investors that even at its worst-case scenario of the initially decreed 145% tariff on imports of China-made goods, that would clip just five cents a share from annual profits, which obviously was good news and put the focus back on the firm’s underlying business.

Some of Amer’s brands are more U.S.-reliant than others, particularly racket and ball maker Wilson (the third largest unit by sales) and four baseball brands (including Louisville Slugger and EVO Shield), but overall, the U.S. was just 26% of Amer’s nearly $1.5 billion of sales in the first quarter, which was a big reason the top and bottom lines (earnings of 27 cents a share were up 145% and a big 12 cents above expectations) continue to look great. Between the lower tariff rates on China being telegraphed now and the ability to shift product going into the U.S. from China to Vietnam and other countries, Amer believes the tariff hit will be minimal.

The real story for the business is the continued appetite of Asian consumers for Arc’teryx outdoor clothing and Salomon’s hiking and walking shoe lines. Sales in China rose 43% while sales in the rest of Asia lifted by 49%, showing excellent momentum as Amer populates the region with hundreds of stores. The brands are seeing a lot of traction as premium products, too, so Amer is dropping lower-end retail partners in favor of ones that support the affordable luxury image. For the full year, management hiked its outlook to a sales rise of 16% to just over $6 billion, with Wall Street looking for earnings to boom 56% this year and another 31% next.

Technical Analysis

AS’s run from last summer into January of this year was a thing of beauty, but that set the stage for an ugly decline, with shares knifing down from 34 to 25 by March and, after a brief rally, plunging to 20 in April when tariff fears spiked. However, the 200-day line held, and the turnaround has been solid, with AS taking out resistance two weeks ago near 30, and last week’s earnings reaction not only brought a big gap, but also record daily volume for this stock. Stop – 31.5

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Amer Sports (AS) Stock at 38, Sell to Open July 40 Strike Calls (exp. 7/18) for $1.75, or a Net Price of 36.25 or less

Static Return: $175 per covered call (4.82%)

Breakeven: 36.25

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $375 per covered call (10.34%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 36.25 or less. (In this case 38 minus 1.75 = 36.25. Or another example is you could pay 38.25 for the stock and sell the call for 2, which also equals 36.25)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price ATI (ATI) 67.8 80 54.5 June 67.5 -- $4 $12.50 Coupang (CPNG) 26.4 28.5 22.5 June 26 - $1.25 $2.50 Birkenstock (BIRK) 56.5 54 51 July 55 -- $4 $3

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on June 3, 2025.

