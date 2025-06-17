Cabot Profit Booster Issue: June 17, 2025

Early last week was fairly quiet as stocks went mostly nowhere until anxiety ramped higher on Friday on tensions rising in the Middle East. By week’s end the S&P 500 had fallen 0.4%, the Dow had lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq declined by 0.6%.

The Stock – TechnipFMC (FTI)

The latest geopolitical flareup involving Israel and Iran has put oil-related companies in the proverbial catbird’s seat. U.K.-based TechnipFMC is well positioned on all fronts as a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of systems used to access energy resources both offshore and onshore—and most importantly, having what are regarded as the world’s most advanced exploration submarines.

With rising oil prices widely expected in the wake of accelerating Middle East tensions, analysts foresee a potential increase in upstream spending across the broader energy sector, which should help boost both TechnipFMC’s subsea and surface projects on the margin. The company already has a strong presence in the Middle East region (which accounts for the bulk of its international earnings), and while it’s possible the recent Israel/Iran conflict may stall energy and production activity in the region, analysts have noted that past recent conflicts (including the one in Ukraine) have more often than not resulted in accelerated activity by governments pushing to lock in domestic and regional production to ensure energy security.

Beyond the Middle East, Technip is increasing its footprint in other regions of the globe, including a new strategic alliance with Cairn Oil and Gas to deliver future deepwater developments in offshore India using the company’s vertically-integrated NiEPCI contracting model (which combines engineering, procurement, construction and installation). The company also sees the potential for expanding activity in emerging markets like Guyana and Suriname, with its subsea list in those places growing more than 20% year over year in Q1.

Further highlights of the quarter included the revenue backlog of $16 billion being not only miles larger than annual revenue but growing much faster (up 17% compared to Q1 revenues up 9%). And while EPS of 33 cents missed estimates by two cents, it increased by 50% from a year ago. Looking ahead, the top brass estimates that 95% of total company revenue in 2025 will be generated from activity outside of the U.S. land market and sees another $10 billion in inbound subsea orders for 2026, while Wall Street expects 14% bottom-line growth this year and 21% next—and those estimates are likely based on mundane prices and a slow industry environment that could be changing.

Technical Analysis

Oil stocks have been the dog’s dinner for a while, but FTI has managed to hold somewhat near its highs in a big sign of relative sector strength. Indeed, shares nearly hit a new high in early April before getting yanked down by the big market downturn—but it’s been up nicely since then, with a return to resistance in early May, a dip to the 25-day line and now a rush to new highs. Stop – 30





The Covered Call Trade

Buy TechnipFMC (FTI) Stock at 35, Sell to Open July 35 Strike Calls (exp. 7/18/2025) for $1.25, or a Net Price of 33.75 or less

Static Return: $125 per covered call (3.7%)

Breakeven: 33.75Covered Call Return (if assigned): $125 per covered call (3.7%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 33.75 or less. (In this case 35 minus 1.25 = 33.75. Or another example is you could pay 35.3 for the stock and sell the call for 1.55, which also equals 33.75)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price ATI (ATI) 67.8 85 54.5 June 67.5 -- $4 $17.50 Coupang (CPNG) 26.4 28 22.5 June 26 - $1.25 $2.00 Birkenstock (BIRK) 56.5 52.5 51 July 55 -- $4 $1.50 Amer Sports (AS) 38 37 31.5 July 40 -- $2 $1.00 Rocket Lab (RKLB) 26.75 26 22 July 25 -- $3.55 $3.00 Pan American Silver (PAAS) 28.5 29 25.5 August 29 -- $2 $2.25

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on June 24, 2025.

