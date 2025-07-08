Cabot Profit Booster Issue: July 8, 2025

The recent bull run continued last week, this time led by Small Caps (IWM), which gained 3.5%, followed by a gain of 2.3% for the Dow, and 1.7% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Stock – Viking Holdings (VIK)

Whether it’s due to the rotation into the broad market, hopes for Fed rate cuts (and falling Treasury rates) or something else, cruise liner stocks have turned very strong, with many just now breaking free of their multi-month consolidations as big investors see the travel boom continuing.

Viking is the newest name (in terms of the stock market) in the group, coming public just over a year ago, but it’s thriving thanks to a more unique focus: The firm is the leader in river cruises, which generally have few kids and no gambling, instead focusing on the cultural aspects of the many destinations the ship will stop at during its voyage (for instance, there may be meals and even cooking classes that revolve around the next destination).

Viking has tended to have great reviews and a loyal customer base, and it often has much better booking visibility than its peers—at the end of Q1, not only was 92% of its rooms booked for this year, but 37% were already locked up for 2026 (Q1 saw overall occupancy at 94.5%; through May 15, 2026, bookings for next year were 11% higher in dollars than they were at the same time last year).

With that said, Viking is also big in ocean cruises as well—usually smaller ships compared to its peers; ocean-related revenues make up nearly half the total—and for both segments, the top brass is looking to expand in a big way: The firm has 27 committed orders for new river cruise ships on the books, along with 11 ocean vessels, not to mention a bunch more options it can exercise down the road if things are going well. All told, capacity should grow 12% this year and another 8% in 2026, which is helping results remain strong—in Q1, revenues were up 25% while EIBTDA was solidly in the black (12% of revenues, up from a small loss a year ago), and analysts see steady mid- to upper-teens top- and bottom-line growth ahead.

Obviously, if the global economy tanks, all bets are off, but it looks like big investors are betting on the opposite with Viking and many of its peers.

Technical Analysis

VIK looked great right up until the market’s implosion this year, which took shares down as much as 40% at the April lows. Like many names, the recovery was impressive, but Q1 earnings actually caused some hesitation—after getting back to 49 in mid-May, shares ended up bobbing and weaving for five weeks with the 25-day line providing support. But now VIK (and the entire group) is letting loose on the upside, with a decisive breakout on a string of accumulation (up 10 of 11 days). Stop – 47.5

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Viking Holdings (VIK) Stock at 55.5, Sell to Open August 55 Strike Calls (exp. 8/15) for $2.50, or a Net Price of 53 or less

Static Return: $200 per covered call (3.77%)

Breakeven: 53

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $200 per covered call (3.77%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 53 or less. (In this case 55.5 minus 2.50 = 53. Or another example is you could pay 56 for the stock and sell the call for 3, which also equals 53.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Amer Sports (AS) 38 38.5 31.5 July 40 -- $2 $0.50 Rocket Lab (RKLB) 26.75 39 22 July 25 -- $3.55 $14.00 Pan American Silver (PAAS) 28.5 29.5 25.5 August 29 -- $2 $1.70 TechnipFMC (FTI) 35.35 34.5 30 July 35 -- $1.65 $0.75 EQT Crop (EQT) 60.4 56 52 August 60 -- $3.55 $1.25 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) 44.1 45 38 August 44 -- $2.40 $3.00

