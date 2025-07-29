Cabot Profit Booster Issue: July 29, 2025

Before we dive into this week’s covered call idea, I am going to revisit our positions that expired on July expiration a week ago.

First off, our RKLB covered call expired in the money, meaning we walked away from the trade with our full profit of $180 per covered call, or a yield of 7.75%. This trade worked perfectly.

Next up is AS, which closed on expiration below our strike price, which means the call we sold for $2 expired worthless (good). However, we are left with our stock position. Let’s sell our AS stock position today, and we will walk away from this trade with a small profit on the stock and the full profit on the call that expired worthless. This trade worked well.

Finally, FTI closed below our strike price on expiration as well, which means the call we sold for $1.65 expired worthless (good). However, we are left with our stock position today. Fortunately, FTI stock has rallied nicely since then, and today we are going to sell that stock position for a nice profit to tack on to the profit from our call. Great trade.

Essentially, after selling AS and FTI stock positions today, we will no longer own positions in RKLB, AS and FTI.

Moving on …

The bull market run continued last week as the S&P 500 gained 1.5%, the Dow rose by 1.3% and the Nasdaq rallied 1%.

The Stock – Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

A surge in trading activity following the “Liberation Day” plunge in April and strong snapback has been accompanied by particular strength among broker-dealers, leading to substantial growth in total client assets and trading metrics in recent months. While the increased trading activity was initially sparked by April’s massive volatility, trading interest among retail participants has continued even as volatility has diminished, thanks to buoyant market performance and rising confidence overall.

Benefiting from this trend is Interactive Brokers, which operates the nation’s largest electronic trading platform based on daily average revenue trades (DARTs), offering brokerage services for stocks, bonds, options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Last month, the company processed 3.5 million DARTs, a whopping 40% increase from last June, with other key metrics underscoring the firm’s health: Client credit balances reached a record $144 billion, customer equity lifted 34% to $664 billion, customer loan balances of $65 billion rose 18%, and 250,000 new accounts were added in Q2— bringing the year-to-date total over 528,000 and exceeding the total added in all of 2023.

For the quarter as a whole, revenue of $1.5 billion increased 20%, with earnings of 51 cents a share exceeding estimates by four cents. Further highlighting Interactive’s solid growth and growing leadership in the electronic trading space were commissions of $516 million (up 27%) and net interest income of $860 million, both quarterly records.

Looking ahead, management guided for continued strong account growth trends, with the company on track to add its four millionth customer in Q3—just one year after reaching three million. Interactive will also focus on automation and product enhancements, aiming to “scale efficiently and serve global client demand.” Wall Street sees modest growth ahead, but Interactive is a classic Bull Market stock and should continue to post great numbers if the market remains healthy.

Technical Analysis

IBKR was a quiet leader during the 2024 bull run, breaking out early last year and, except for a shakeout in the summer, soaring to a peak near 60 early this year. Its correction in the spring was harsh, but the good news is it likely reset the advance (knocked out the weak hands)—the turning point came after the initial rebound, when IBKR tightened up for a few weeks before breaking out in late June and running higher pre- and post-earnings. Stop – 55

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock at 65.5, Sell to Open September 65 Strike Calls (exp. 9/19) for $3.50, or a Net Price of 62 or less

Static Return: $300 per covered call (4.83%)

Breakeven: 62

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $300 per covered call (4.83%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 62 or less. (In this case 65.5 minus 3.50 = 62. Or another example is you could pay 65.75 for the stock and sell the call for 3.75, which also equals 62.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Amer Sports (AS) 38 38.5 31.5 July 40 -- $2 Pan American Silver (PAAS) 28.5 28.5 25.5 August 29 -- $2 $0.85 TechnipFMC (FTI) 35.35 37 30 July 35 -- $1.65 EQT Crop (EQT) 60.4 56 53 August 60 -- $3.55 $0.05 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) 44.1 44 38 August 44 -- $2.40 $1.25 Viking Holdings (VIK) 55.2 58 47.5 August 55 -- $2.50 $4.00

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on August 5, 2025.

