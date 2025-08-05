Cabot Profit Booster Issue: August 5, 2025

While the last several months of trades have gone well for the Profit Booster portfolio, today we need to exit our EQT trade as the stock has fallen below our stop.

To execute this trade you need to:

Sell EQT

Buy to Close the EQT August 60 Calls

Moving on ...

Despite big earnings from leading tech stocks, the good times came to an end last week for the market as the leading indexes fell all five days. For the week, the S&P 500 lost 2.4%, the Dow declined by 1.2%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2% … though the indexes bounced back nicely on Monday.

The Stock – Corning (GLW)

Corning is a top global manufacturer of fiber-optic cable, with the distinction of inventing low-loss optical fiber, which has significantly advanced fiber optic communication technology. The company also provides some of the main components of 5G systems used in buildings to deploy wireless signals, including small cell antennas and related software.

Ongoing strong demand for generative AI products and connectivity solutions in data centers is fueling the growth for Corning, particularly for its Optical Communications (OC) segment (36% of annual revenue and its biggest business). Growth in that business enabled Corning to tout an “outstanding” quarter in its recent Q2 earnings call, including a “remarkable customer response” to the firm’s latest AI-related products. Sales of $3.9 billion grew 19% year-on-year, while per-share earnings of 60 cents lifted 28% and beat estimates by three cents. The OC unit saw sales soar 41%, to around $1.6 billion, with that unit’s enterprise sales growing 81% on continued strong demand for new GenAI products and U.S.-made solar products.

Under the company’s Springboard plan, Corning intends to add more than $4 billion in annualized sales by the end of 2026, with continued strength expected in Q3 in the form of another $600 million added to its annualized sales run rate. The company also expects an additional growth driver to emerge in the coming months as new and existing customers seek to use the outfit’s U.S. advanced manufacturing footprint.

During the earnings call, management further identified the emerging business of Gen AI fiber and cable systems as providing a $1 billion opportunity for the firm by the end of the decade, and it has made advancements to serve the higher-end chip segment in semiconductors while being on track to double its semiconductor business by 2030. For the full year, analysts expect top- and bottom-line growth of 12% and 25%, respectively. A 1.8% dividend yield puts a cherry on top of a solid story.

Technical Analysis

GLW had a powerful 15-month rally between October 2023 and late January this year, with shares more than doubling. The tariff-induced sell-off between February and April resulted in a 33% correction from top to bottom, with the stock finding strong support at 39. Since rebounding from that low, GLW has returned to form, with orderly advances and only modest dips as it ran up to its old highs, and then last Tuesday’s earnings reaction blew the roof clean off. A pullback is possible, but we like the power here. Stop - 54

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Corning (GLW) Stock at 64.25, Sell to Open September 65 Strike Calls (exp. 9/19) for $1.65, or a Net Price of 62.6 or less

Static Return: $165 per covered call (2.63%)

Breakeven: 62.6

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $240 per covered call (3.83%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 62.6 or less. (In this case 64.25 minus 1.65 = 62.6. Or another example is you could pay 64 for the stock and sell the call for 1.40, which also equals 62.6.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Pan American Silver (PAAS) 28.5 28.5 25.5 August 29 -- $2 $0.55 EQT Crop (EQT) 60.4 51.5 53 August 60 -- $3.55 $0.05 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) 44.1 40.5 38 August 44 -- $2.40 $0.15 Viking Holdings (VIK) 55.2 58 47.5 August 55 -- $2.50 $4.00 Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 65 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $3.30

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on August 12, 2025.

