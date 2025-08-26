Cabot Profit Booster Issue: August 26, 2025

*Note: Your next issue of Cabot Profit Booster will arrive next Wednesday, September 3, due to the market holiday next Monday, September 1, in observance of Labor Day.

While it was a highly volatile week that included the AI story coming under intense pressure, buoyed by the Fed Chairman’s dovish speech on Friday the S&P 500 closed the week at a new all-time high. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 0.3%, the Dow had rallied 1.5% and the Nasdaq had fallen 0.6%.

The Stock – Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports is seeing worldwide strength in the two largest brands of its 11-brand sporting goods portfolio, pushing the business to a 23% sales gain in the second quarter, reported last week. Winter sports technical clothing brand Arc’teryx is Amer’s most important line, generating about 40% of sales in the period; it’s positioned as a luxury brand in China, which is driving growth—the firm’s technical apparel division as a whole (driven by Arc’teryx) saw sales up 23%, helped along by a 31% boom in direct-to-consumer sales, with very strong (up 15%) comp.-sales growth. Amer is shuttering older Arc’teryx stores on the mainland and replacing them with more luxurious ones befitting their brand aspirations (and expanding the overall store count), and it’s working. Expansion in markets like Milan, Manhattan and Banff are also adding to the brand’s halo and bringing strong retail traffic.

Then there’s the company’s Salomon brand, which is best known for skis but is really a footwear story; that’s especially true in China, where its style of walking-hiking shoes is considered its own category. Salomon’s strength there lifted brand sales 35% higher worldwide.

Only Wilson, the ball and racquet maker, is seeing some headwinds, mainly from tariffs, which have led to a 10% price increase for U.S. consumers on its goods, resulting in softness in the sports equipment segment, led by golf. Overall, Wilson still managed an 11% sales increase worldwide, though, thanks to the uptick in racquet sports in China and the strength of Roger Federer merchandise lines elsewhere.

Management says if the U.S. import tax rates stay as they are, total Amer sales will rise 20% this year, an increase of about three percentage points from their earlier guidance. Investors think that level could be even higher if interest rates are cut next month, which should help American consumers spend on Amer’s smaller brands, which are primarily baseball focused (like Louisville Slugger). Analysts see sales growth slowing some going ahead, but (a) Amer has been regularly beating their numbers (six cents vs. two expected in Q2) and (b) Wall Street still sees earnings up a big 75% this year and nearly 30% in 2026.

Technical Analysis

After a quick, powerful snapback from the April lows that saw AS spike to new highs after Q1 earnings, the stock went completely sideways for 12 full weeks, with 40 being a ceiling and 36 support. It looked like earnings last week would lead to a breakdown—but instead, the initial bad reaction turned into a shakeout, with AS surging at the end of the week to new highs. Stop – 36

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Amer Sports (AS) Stock at 40.25, Sell to Open October 40 Strike Calls (exp. 10/17) for $2.75, or a Net Price of 37.5 or less

Static Return: $250 per covered call (6.66%)

Breakeven: 37.5

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $250 per covered call (6.66%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 37.5 or less. (In this case 40.25 minus 2.75 = 37.5. Or another example is you could pay 40.35 for the stock and sell the call for 2.85, which also equals 37.5.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 63 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $1.25 Corning (GLW) 63.25 67 54 September 65 -- $1.35 $2.80 MP Materials (MP) 74 73 58 September 75 -- $6.60 $4.50 Rocket (RKT) 18.1 18.7 15 September 18 -- $1.10 $1.60

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on September 3, 2025.

