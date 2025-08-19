Cabot Profit Booster Issue: August 19, 2025

Before we dive into this week’s covered call idea, let’s clean up a few of our positions coming out of August expiration.

PAAS and VIK closed above their strike prices on Friday, which means we walked away from those trades with yields of 9.43% and 4.17%, respectively.

FCX closed below the strike price that we sold, which means the call we sold for $2.40 expired worthless, leaving us with our stock position today. Let’s sell that stock and walk away from this trade at a virtual breakeven.

To execute this trade you need to:

Sell FCX stock

Moving on …

Led higher by the Russell 2000 (IWM), which gained 3% on the week, the leading indexes saw extreme rotation but closed the week higher as the S&P 500 rose by 1%, the Dow added 1.7%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

The Stock – Rocket Companies (RKT)

Detroit-based Rocket is one of the nation’s largest mortgage originators and offers a suite of related offerings via recent expansions into complementary industries like real estate services and AI-driven personal lending.

The company’s flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, has provided over $1.8 trillion in home loans since 1985 (including through the widely used Rocket Mortgage App), with recent acquisitions of real estate brokerage Redfin and mortgage servicing firm Mr. Cooper Group expected to serve as low-cost feedstocks for Rocket’s origination engine.

After a disappointing start to the year, the company is once again commanding attention from Wall Street in the wake of (in Rocket’s words) an “outstanding second quarter performance” that featured a 5% year-on-year revenue increase to $1.4 billion, while earnings of four cents a share beat estimates by a penny and adjusted EBITDA of $172 million represented a “solid” 13% margin. The sanguine results were led by home equity loan volume that nearly doubled and hit a new record for units and volume, despite a delayed spring home-buying season and a “tough” housing market.

During the earnings call, management highlighted the company’s recent investments in AI-powered chat and fully digital refinance options, with the result that clients who engage with Rocket’s AI chat convert at 3x higher rates for purchase applications and 2.5x higher for refinance applications compared to those who don’t. Meanwhile, the firm’s new digital options allow clients to complete a refinance from application to rate lock in under 30 minutes, entirely online, even outside traditional business hours.

Of course, a big help is the macro picture here, with Wall Street still expecting the Fed to start cutting rates next month, which many feel will goose all things housing finance-related, from new mortgages to refinancing to HELOCs and more. Regardless of the Fed, though, the top brass further sees “strong activity” continuing into the fall season, with analysts seeing earnings turning up in a big way starting in Q4 and ripping ahead in 2026.

Technical Analysis

After hitting a high-water mark around 21 last September, RKT came under heavy selling pressure for the next couple of months, with shares collapsing down to a low at 10 just after the calendar flipped. Shares bounced from there before hacking around wildly during the market’s spring plunge, and RKT remained capped by resistance in the 15 to 16 area through mid-July. But earnings brought in the buyers, with hopes for a Fed rate cut accelerating the upside. The Friday Fed speech could move the stock. Stop – 15

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Rocket (RKT) Stock at 18, Sell to Open September 18 Strike Calls (exp. 9/19) for $1, or a Net Price of 17 or less

Static Return: $100 per covered call (5.88%)

Breakeven: 17

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $100 per covered call (5.88%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 17 or less. (In this case 18 minus 1 = 17. Or another example is you could pay 17.85 for the stock and sell the call for 0.85, which also equals 17.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 64 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $2.00 Corning (GLW) 63.25 65 54 September 65 -- $1.35 $1.70 MP Materials (MP) 74 70 58 September 75 -- $6.60 $4.00

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on August 26, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.