Cabot Profit Booster Issue: August 12, 2025

Led higher by major tech stocks (and especially AAPL), the Nasdaq gained nearly 4% last week, closing at a new record high. Less impressive were the other leading indexes, though their gains were very positive as well, as the S&P 500 added 2.4%, while the Dow rallied 1.3%.

The Stock – MP Materials (MP)

Rare earth materials have always been key to making many important offerings, though they’ve flown under the radar for decades—but now trade tensions with China (which produces the vast majority of rare earths worldwide) have them in the spotlight.

That leads us to MP Materials, which is the only integrated rare earth producer in the U.S. (extracting, refining, manufacturing) with a focus on what’s known as NdPr, a material that’s a key input into high-strength magnets that are used in things like EV motors, wind turbines, robotics, various electronics and many defense applications (including drones).

All of that positioned MP as a big player going forward, which was good—but now a one-of-a-kind deal with the Department of Defense has the firm’s future growth essentially locked in: The DoD bought $400 million of convertible preferred equity and some more warrants and gave MP a $150 million loan, all of which will be used to dramatically boost production by 10-fold (via the expansion of an existing facility, and the start of a big, brand new location that should begin commissioning in 2028) in the years ahead. Even better, Uncle Sam basically guaranteed it would gobble up the vast majority (or all) of MP’s production for 10 years at a price level higher than the market price (though about equal to the average of the past decade), with shared upside if prices rise above the floor. (For the new facility, the purchase guarantees extend 10 years from when the building starts production.)

And the firm also recently inked a $500 million long-term deal ($200 million upfront) with Apple for magnets made from recycled rare earth materials. The numbers here are fine, but the big payoff should begin to arrive later this year and for many quarters after that as cash flow booms; analysts see earnings of 75 cents per share next year, which should be the tip of the iceberg. It’s a very special situation.

Technical Analysis

MP came public in 2020, had a big rush higher and then a massive downtrend through last year, followed by some upside into 2025. But, really, we don’t think any of that matters at this point—the post-DoD deal action has completely changed the stock’s character and personality, with a vertical move in mid-July and, after a tight area just above 60, a ramp higher before and after last week’s Q2 report. Stop – 58

The Covered Call Trade

Buy MP Materials (MP) Stock at 74, Sell to Open September 75 Strike Calls (exp. 9/19) for $6, or a Net Price of 68 or less

Static Return: $600 per covered call (8.82%)

Breakeven: 68

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $700 per covered call (10.29%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 68 or less. (In this case 74 minus 6 = 68. Or another example is you could pay 74.25 for the stock and sell the call for 6.25, which also equals 68.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Pan American Silver (PAAS) 28.5 31.7 25.5 August 29 -- $2 $2.70 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) 44.1 42 38 August 44 -- $2.40 $0.10 Viking Holdings (VIK) 55.2 58.5 47.5 August 55 -- $2.50 $3.50 Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 67.25 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $4.30 Corning (GLW) 63.25 65.5 54 September 65 -- $1.35 $2.25

