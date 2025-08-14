August 14, 2025

August Expiration

Tomorrow is the expiration of our August Covered Calls. Here is where we stand with each …

Let’s begin with our Pan American Silver (PAAS) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 28.5 and sold the August 29 Call for $2.

Today the stock is trading at 31.50. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If PAAS closes above 29 tomorrow (likely), we will walk away with our profit of $250 per covered call or a yield of 9.43%.

Moving on to Freeport McMoRan (FCX). Last month, we bought stock at 44.10 and sold the August 44 call for $2.40.

Today the stock is trading at 42. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If FCX closes below 44 tomorrow (likely), we will let the call that we sold expire worthless, and then early next week, we will decide if we are going to sell our stock or sell a new call.

Next up is Viking Holdings (VIK). Last month, we bought the stock at 55.2 and sold the August 55 call for $2.50.

Today the stock is trading at 60. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If VIK closes above 55 tomorrow (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $220 per covered call or a yield of 4.17%.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

