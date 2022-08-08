Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending August 12, 2022

Stock Recommendation Tracker

The Stock Recommendation Tracker is a table that features all of the current recommendations in all of our portfolios. It’s a quick way for you to see what stocks are currently in our portfolios and will highlight new additions or any changes to our recommendations over the previous week. We include this table at the bottom of the Weekly Summary, and provide a link here at the top to the Stock Recommendations Tracker.

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued baby steps in the right direction — there are some potholes among individual names, and we did see a couple bouts of selling on strength this week, but so far the intermediate-term trend remains in great shape and more and more names are either setting up breakouts or potential pullback entries. Mike reviews a bunch of names from a variety of sectors to help build your shopping list. Stocks mentioned in this video include: ARGX, CELH, DUOL, MPWR, GTLB, ON, TTD, CMG, ATI, ALB, DVN, EQT.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue August 11: The market’s evidence continues to slowly, steadily improve–it’s not 1999 out there, but there also aren’t any obvious yellow or red flags, either. Given the trickiness of individual stocks, we’re still thinking going slow makes sense, but we’re aiming to extend our line as stocks present opportunities, while punting on names that are breaking down. In the Model Portfolio tonight, we have some changes, but on balance we’re pushing more toward the bullish position.

Bi-weekly Update August 4: he major indexes continue to act well in the wake of our Cabot Tides buy signal, which is clearly a good thing. That said, the vast majority of action remains in stocks that are buried on their charts, while those that acted resilient in recent months are mostly just sitting around.

Alert August 3: Today, we’re going to add a half-sized stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH), leaving us with around 70% in cash. We could have another new addition or two (or, ideally, average up in one of our current names if it reacts well to earnings), but today we’ll nibble on ENPH and go from there.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Movers & Shakers August 12: All in all, it’s been yet another solid week for the major indexes—the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are working on their fourth week up in a row, and we’re even seeing small- and mid-cap indexes test key longer-term moving averages (40-week) for the first time since March.

Weekly Issue August 8: This week’s list is full of stocks that have shown great power on earnings, which is always good to see. Our Top Pick is helping to lead what looks to be a turnaround in the HCM group.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro August 12: Buy the Alphabet (GOOGL) February 120 Calls (exp. 2/17/2023) for $12.50 or less.

Cabot Options Trader Pro Alert August 11: Roll Position: Sell your SPY September 455/375 Put Spread, and Buy the SPY March 420 Puts (exp. 3/2023).

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update August 8: Long positions: AR, XBI, M, ONON, OXY, SBUX, QQQ, XLF



Cabot Options Trader Basic Weekly Update August 8: Aided by the belief that interest rate hikes were likely to slow down in the coming months and a generally strong earnings season, the Nasdaq has roared to life in the last three weeks. However, after a much-better-than-expected Jobs Report on Friday, the dovish Federal Reserve thesis may come back in question.

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro August 8: Adjust Existing Position: Against Macy’s (M) Stock, Sell the August 20 Calls (exp. 8/19) for $0.40 or more.

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro August 8: Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of your XBI January 84 Calls for $16.60 or more.

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

Weekly Update August 10: The earnings deluge is here. We comment on the reasonably solid results from Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), and provide more color on our rationale for continuing to hold Barrick Gold (GOLD).

Monthly Issue August 3: The earnings deluge is here. We comment on earnings from our recommended companies including Merck (MRK) and Molson Coors (TAP).

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue August 8: It was another mostly positive week for the market, with the S&P 500 and Dow holding firm while the Nasdaq advanced another 2%. The short-term trend is more definitively up than it has been and any point in 2022.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Update August 11: Our nuclear energy play, Centrus (LEU), continues to roll, up 18% this past week, while Cloudflare (NET) surged 37% on strong revenue growth and recent recommendation MP Materials (MP) was up 12% in its first week. The Explorer’s play on semiconductors – Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) – is also doing well because it is focused on the auto industry.

Bi-weekly Issue August 4: Explorer stocks had a great week as Centrus (LEU) is up another 10%, Cloudflare (NET) adds 20%, Infineon (IFNNY) reports revenue jumping 33% and Ford (F) reports eye-popping sales results for July. Data and analysts are divided so stay cautiously optimistic and consider today’s new recommendation at the heart of U.S.-China rivalry.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Alert August 12: CS Disco (LAW) is getting hammered today after the company lowered full-year guidance. The main issue is that the company’s Review solution isn’t selling as well as expected. The idea here is that revenue per customer jumps when they add more modules to the eDiscovery solution. This is a standard software business model. But if newer modules (i.e. Review in this instance) aren’t purchased then the growth model for the company changes (in this case lower).

Weekly Update August 11: The subject heading of my last Weekly Update was “The Weirdest Recession Ever (Maybe)”. We’re starting to see why. Because it may not be a recession at all.

Alert August 10: Today’s CPI reading showed inflation moderating a little (not a huge surprise) and the market has, so far, loved the result. The Nasdaq has been up over 2% in the early going.

Alert August 9: DigitalOcean (DOCN) delivered Q2 results yesterday that slightly missed on revenue but beat by a good margin on EPS. Revenue was up 29% to $133.9 million (missed by $600K) while EPS of $0.20 beat by $0.10. Full-year revenue outlook was left unchanged, but profit outlook was raised as management has, and will continue to, rein in spending.

Alert August 8: Waking up today to more rumors that Avalara (AVLR) is going to be sold to Vista Equity Partners wasn’t too surprising. Speculation had been swirling for weeks. But when the implied takeover price of 93.5 was announced anybody that follows this company did a double take. Was there an error in the press release? AVLR closed at 95.6 last Friday.

Monthly Issue Aug 4: The market is getting stronger and higher-growth names are leading the charge. This month we dig into an overlooked company with a global payments platform that’s helping solve digital payment challenges in complex industries.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue August 10: We are likely in a recession. Meanwhile, inflation continues to rage on. That means stocks will have to navigate an environment of both recession and inflation, at least for the rest of the year.

Weekly Update August 3: This market is having quite a rally. The S&P 500 just had one of the best months ever in July, up 9.1% for the month, and is currently up more than 12% from the June low. Will the good times last?

Cabot Early Opportunities

Alert August 4: Airbnb (ABNB) reported Q2 results that missed on the top line and beat on the bottom line. Revenue grew 56.7% to $2.1 billion while EPS of $0.56 beat by $0.13. Investors focused on a lighter-than-expected gross bookings figure ($17 billion, up 27%, versus expectations of $17.1 billion).

Monthly Issue July 20: In the July Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities I snag two stocks from our Watch List and profile three fresh names that have caught my eye. Officially, we add three of these positions to our portfolio, including a rapid growth software stock, an oil and gas producer with a growing midstream asset base, and a rapidly expanding coffee shop.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue August 9: This week, in an attempt to keep the portfolio as diversified as possible, we are adding a stock/company that operates primary care facilities.

Alert July 18: On Friday the July calls that we sold against our JD and EQT stock positions expired worthless. Today, both stocks are trading higher, and I want to sell a new set of calls against each. Here are those trades, and approximate prices.

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Monthly Issue August 10: Is the Bear Market Over? The first half of the year was painful, with the S&P 500 falling ~20%. July was a lot more fun, as the S&P 500 rallied 9%.

Weekly Update August 3: This was a quiet week, and so I’m going to use my introduction to share an update on Cogstate (COGZF), which reported preliminary fiscal 2022 results.

Cabot Income Advisor

Weekly Update August 10: The market is having a big day today. July CPI came out and showed moderation in inflation at 8.5% versus 9.1% in the prior month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 5.9%, the same as last month.

Monthly Issue June 22: There is overwhelming historical evidence that buying good stocks in bear markets is a highly successful long-term strategy. After all, it’s better to buy stocks cheap. And the market always trends higher over time. The truth is that buying stocks in a bear market is the most successful investment strategy ever devised.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Weekly Update August 12: This note includes our review of earnings from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), ESAB Corporation (ESAB), TreeHouse Foods (THS), Viatris (VTRS), Vodafone (VOD) and ZimVie (ZIMV). Also, brief comments on Walgreens (WBA) and rumored changes by the not-quite-yet new CEO at Volkswagen (VWAGY) and on VW’s reported exit from Russia. And, TreeHouse announces the sale of most of its meal preparation segment.

Monthly Issue August 3: This note includes our review of earnings from Adient (ADNT), Conduent (CNDT), Gannett (GCI), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), Kaman Corporation (KAMN), Molson Coors (TAP), Organon & Co. (OGN), Vodafone (VOD), Western Digital (WDC) and Western Union (WU).

This past Wednesday we published the August edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter. We highlight six interesting companies with CEO changes and also highlight six Dogs of the Dow while steering clear of three other high-yielding Dow stocks. Our feature recommendation is Volkswagen AG (VWAGY).

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: It’s the only thing you’ll buy and hope to never use, but insurance is an important part of your financial picture. These tips can help you save money on insurance costs and make money on insurance investments.

Stock of the Month July 14: Interest rates are still rising, as the Federal Reserve boosted short-term rates by 75 basis points last month, to try to stem the growth of inflation. There are some signs that it may be working. The 30-year mortgage rate actually saw a couple of decreases early last week, but nudged a bit higher on Friday, to a 5.94% average national rate. And gas prices have declined nationwide to $4.66 per gallon, from $4.68 this time last week. I know that’s not much, but, hey, we’ll take what we can get!

Cabot ETF Strategist

Weekly Update July 26: A sudden surge in the U.S. dollar over the past year has bought good and relatively bad news for some firms. With the dollar strengthening, American companies with significant imports have benefitted from cheaper foreign exchange trade. Meanwhile, companies with a more global business are suffering because the strong dollar is affecting their performance.

Monthly Issue July 12: Since last month’s issue, we’ve seen continued volatility in the U.S. equity markets. Trading volume was among the slowest this year; according to Dow Jones Market Data Group, the typical daily volume in the New York Stock Exchange is close to 5 billion. However, this year, it has been around 4 billion.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Question:Tyler, just a head up in case you missed it. (There are) reports that Repligen has rejected a takeover offer from Catalent (CTLT). Thoughts?

Tyler: Trying to wrap my head around the deal structure of $20 billion market cap CTLT acquiring $12 billion market cap RGEN and what that all looks like. Always thought TMO or DHR were most likely (Repligen) acquirers. But maybe a CTLT - RGEN tie-up puts that team in a better competitive position vs. the other two. Either way - if they sell, they better do a darn good job negotiating!

