Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending October 21, 2022

The Stock Recommendation Tracker is a table that features all of the current recommendations in all of our portfolios. It’s a quick way for you to see what stocks are currently in our portfolios and will highlight new additions or any changes to our recommendations over the previous week. We include this table at the bottom of the Weekly Summary, and provide a link here at the top to the Stock Recommendations Tracker.

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo dives into some things to watch as we head into next week — the market has actually been holding up decently the past month even as rates rise and amidst the Fed’s jawboning, so a solid show of strength over the next week or two could provide an intermediate-term green light. Of course, Mike’s not anticipating anything and remains defensive, but he’s following earnings season closely for signs of any new leadership should the bulls finally show up. Stocks included in this video: SLB XMTR BIIB NBIX RVNC NFLX NOV MTDR GTLS CMG SG PBR.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue October 20: Today’s issue is very stock heavy, with commentary on our three remaining stocks, a larger-than-normal watch list and write-ups on four potential leaders–all of which keeps us ready to pounce whenever the sellers run out of ammo.

Alert October 5: The market has a solid start to the week, and there were some intriguing breadth measures during the pop. But our market timing indicators are still clearly negative, and more important, we’re actually seeing growth stocks either not participate much on the upside—or start to crack on today’s selling. This bulletin concerns Enphase (ENPH), which has been a port in the storm but is decisively breaking down today; we’re cutting bait here and holding the cash.

Bi-weekly Update September 29: Remain cautious. There’s not much new to say about the market—it’s weak, the trend is clearly down and more resilient stocks are beginning to get hit. Panic is clearly setting in, so our antennae are up for any sort of turn higher, but as always, we have to see it first before acting on it. We sold our stake in Devon Energy (DVN) on a special bulletin earlier this week, leaving us with just two stocks and a cash hoard of 79%. Details below.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Movers & Shakers October 21: After sinking to new bear lows last Friday, the indexes have bounced back some this week (up 2% to 3%), though we’ve seen some selling on the early-week pop after a Fedhead implied at least a couple more big rate hikes are likely before year end (markets now see two more 0.75% hikes).

Weekly Issue October 17: This week’s list actually has a lot of names that look poised for intermediate-term moves … if the market can get out of its own way. Our Top Pick is an old friend in the medical device space that actually has four months of positive momentum on its chart.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro October 21: Roll Position: Against CCJ stock, Buy back your October 28 Call, and Sell the November 27 Call (exp. 11/18).

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro October 18: Fill Out PINS Half Position: Buy the Second Half of the Pinterest (PINS) March 25 Calls for $4.10 or less.

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update October 10: Long positions: XBI, GOOG, M, OXY, PYPL, SBUX. Bearish Positions: SPY

Cabot Options Trader Basic Weekly Update October 10: A very promising start to the trading week, which saw the indexes surge higher by 5%, was somewhat washed away by Friday’s post Jobs Report sell-off. And while the steep declines Friday were worrisome, big picture the S&P 500 still managed to gain 1.5% on the week, the Dow rallied 2%, and the Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

Weekly Update October 19: Comments on earnings from State Street (STT) and Citigroup (C), and other updates on our recommended stocks. Is anyone thinking about a flat market over the next few years or longer?

Monthly Issue October 5: Many industries are undergoing the first major inventory cycle in a generation, which investors may not be evaluating properly. Also, barring an economic collapse, buying Gates Industrial (GTES) at 8.1x estimated 2023 earnings, Dow (DOW) at 7.9x and Allison Transmission (ALSN) at 5.3x seem like smart opportunistic moves for long-term investors and traders alike.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue October 17: It’s still a bear market, but there were some positive signs this past week, including the market’s surprisingly positive response to another disappointing inflation report last Thursday. With so many stocks and sectors down 20%, 30%, 40% or more, the odds favor a rebound at some point – it’s just a matter of when.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Update October 20:While Corporate Earnings are Above Expectations, Chip Stocks Swoon. Explorer stocks were all up this week though it is not clear we are out of the woods yet.

Bi-weekly Issue September 29: All three major U.S. indexes were up around 2% yesterday as the Bank of England stepped in to stabilize the pound, but the recovery looks fragile as sentiment remains mixed at best in the short term. Explorer stocks drifted lower this past week and we remain defensive looking for asymmetric plays where the upside potential exceeds downside risk.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Weekly Update October 20: I have some high-level market data to look at first then we’re jumping into updates, with an in-depth review of Repligen (RGEN) and possible reasons behind that stock’s recent retreat, plus thoughts on what to do now.

Monthly Issue October 6: The market has been trying to climb off its knees this week as we’re finally getting some solid evidence that both inflation and the job market are cooling.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Weekly Update October 5: After an awful September and third quarter, the market roared back earlier this week on bad economic news.

Monthly Issue August 10: We are likely in a recession. Meanwhile, inflation continues to rage on. That means stocks will have to navigate an environment of both recession and inflation, at least for the rest of the year.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue October 19: In the October Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we try to interpret some of the latest commentary from Fed officials and look at the future cadence of expected interest rate hikes.

Alert October 18: With a new Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities dropping tomorrow, tax loss harvesting season in full swing and a market swinging between being up and down significantly day to day (not to mention intra-day), we’re slashing a few positions today.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue October 18: The market has had many ups and downs in recent days, though stepping back, the indexes have been trending lower. Essentially, while there have been some strong days for the indexes, we are in a bear market until proven otherwise.

Alert September 16: August and September have brought plenty of ups and downs for the stock market, and not surprisingly the Profit Booster also had its ups and downs. One of our trades didn’t work, two are good, and two will expire for full profits. Let’s dive in …

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Weekly Update October 19: This week was a slow one with few updates to CMCI companies. It’s earnings season for many large-cap companies, but we will have to wait until November or later to get updates from most micro-caps.

Monthly Issue October 12: Today, I’m recommending a real estate company that is 86% owned by insiders.

Cabot Income Advisor

Weekly Update October 19: The market has been rallying furiously over the past several days on earnings. Is this the Promised Land or more false hope? It’s just the kickoff of the third-quarter earnings season and the nation’s major banks have reported. These banks are considered bellwethers for the U.S. economy and numbers are better than expected. The results are reviving hope among investors.

Monthly Issue September 28: Markets go up and down. Economies boom and bust. Investors get scared and they get greedy. But one of the few constants in an ever-changing investment landscape is the need for income. And investor demand for income is growing as the fastest growing segment of the population is 65 and older and retired.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Weekly Update October 21: Earnings updates from Dow (DOW) and Nokia (NOK). Comments on Western Union’s (WU) new turnaround plan and other recommended names. With the 10-year Treasury yield closing in on 5%, is a 6% or 7% yield next? How “newsflow” is hammering Verizon shares, and how Elon Musk’s new tactic might yet extract him from the Twitter deal.

Monthly Issue September 28: What to buy when the bear market drags down every new idea? We screen for attractive stocks with low P/E multiples (below 5.5x) and rising estimates, and find Chord Energy (CHRD), Group 1 Automotive (GPI), Jackson Financial (JXN) and Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). Our second screen is for attractive stocks with high dividend yields, producing KeyCorp (KEY) and Weyerhaeuser (WY), and we suggest investors avoid Altria Group (MO) and 3M Corporation (MMM) whose dividends look vulnerable. Our feature recommendation this month is Dow (DOW), a high quality company with beaten down shares and a 6.3% dividend yield.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine October: Finding the right time to retire is tough in any market, but today’s volatility, inflation and rising rates make that decision even harder. If you’re considering (or are in) retirement, here’s how to save, how to spend, and, most importantly, how to boost your retirement nest egg.

Stock of the Month October 13: The market roller coaster continued this past month, with inflation worries and rising interest rates leading the charge.

Ask the Experts

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Question: Mike, I am impressed by your diligence in watching for opportunities if/when the market background improves. For what it’s worth, it occurs to me that airlines are in a very favorable spot that doesn’t sound good, hard to find pilots and get planes delivered - but ... that means no empty seats and no discount fares. Delta’s (DAL) ’24 EPS est. is at $7, I see. Also, with all our stuff going to Ukraine isn’t it time for defense stocks to get busy replacing it? And re: Silicon Carbide (WOLF), how about Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), which makes the test gear and is already profitable?

Mike: So, funny you mentioned airlines – not my thing, but I was texting with a couple other Cabot folks about how the earnings have been good, estimates are huge and if the economy doesn’t tank maybe they can have a run post-bear. I agree with you. So, AEHR is a bit thin for me, but yes, I’ve seen it – could be a Top Ten-type name, though I think I’d rather go with the chip producing leader, as equipment names can be a bit down the food chain. I agree though that it’s in the same river current.

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts from January 12, 2022 is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.