Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending September 9, 2022

The Stock Recommendation Tracker is a table that features all of the current recommendations in all of our portfolios. It’s a quick way for you to see what stocks are currently in our portfolios and will highlight new additions or any changes to our recommendations over the previous week. We include this table at the bottom of the Weekly Summary, and provide a link here at the top to the Stock Recommendations Tracker.

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s decent up week — it hasn’t changed his overall cautious stance yet, as the major trend of the indexes and most stocks is still pointed down, but he continues to see many, many areas that may have hit their lows for the cycle … and are now building tighter, more proper launching pads. Of course, he’s waiting for the market to give the go-ahead, which could take more time, but he runs through a ton of names that have been acting normally even as the market has retreated the past three weeks. Stocks discussed include ALNY, WING, ON, H, GFS, ARRY, TOST, EQT, DVN and CHRD.

Bi-weekly Issue September 8: There’s little doubt the market’s evidence has worsened of late, with our Cabot Tides and Two-Second Indicator re-joining the Cabot Trend Lines on the bearish side of the fence; thankfully, we went slow on the buy side in July and early August, and today, stand with about 65% in cash. But we’re also not completely in the storm cellar, as we still see signs the market could be in a bottoming effort (and in-between phase between bear and bull), so we’re happy to hold onto some resilient stocks and aim to nibble on potential leaders if the market can find its footing.

Bi-weekly Update September 1: Remain defensive. Most of the intermediate-term and secondary green lights have fallen by the wayside in the past two weeks, including our Cabot Tides, which are again flashing a red light. Thankfully we went slow on the buy side during the rally, and earlier this week, we dumped our stake in ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) given the market’s reversal. Tonight, we’re placing Celsius (CELH) on Hold, though we’re sitting tight with our four remaining positions—and a cash position of 65%.

Alert August 30: The market’s rally continues to take on water, and while it’s not a wipeout, many of our intermediate-term indicators are back on the fence. Happily, we’re still seeing good action from many emerging and potential leading stocks, including a few we own, so we think the market remains in sort of an in-between phase, but we are taking some action today—in an unusual about-face, we’re going to sell our entire position in ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) and hold the cash for now, while looking to redeploy into resilient names should the market stabilize. Our cash position will now be around 67%.

Movers & Shakers September 9: The market’s action during this post-holiday week has been about as positive as you could have hoped for after the prior, Fed-induced correction. As of this morning, most major indexes are up in the 2% to 3% range and we saw many resilient stocks pop higher too.

Weekly Issue September 6: This week’s list has a bunch of good charts, reflecting the fact that many nooks and crannies of the market are still looking somewhat solid. Our Top Pick is a leader in a commodity niche that has a good launching pad and has come under strong accumulation.

Monthly Issue September 7: Our commentary includes some perspective on forecasting from Warren Buffett and baseball legend Yogi Berra. The earnings report from Big Lots (BIG) last week was awful but better than dour expectations, and we are keeping our Hold rating.

Weekly Update August 24: We moved shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) from Hold to Sell on valuation, and provide our view of Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) recent earnings report. Retailer Big Lots (BIG) reports soon. Who is making the right call on the market: Captain Tyne or crew member Bobby?

Weekly Issue September 6: The selling continued on Wall Street this past week, which has us trimming two more positions in the Stock of the Week portfolio. But most of our stocks are holding up well, and two in particular – Centrus Energy (LEU) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – are thriving.

Bi-weekly Update September 8: Markets continue to at best tread water. Yesterday, markets performed better as the Nasdaq Composite ended a seven-session streak of declines. Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) shares were up 20% in their first week as an Explorer recommendation as the company signed a follow-on contract to supply additional KATFISH™ for the NATO Navy’s new mine hunting vessels.

Bi-weekly Issue September 1: This was a tough week and major indexes slid between 4% and 5% in August, their worst monthly performances since June. Nuclear energy play Centrus Energy (LEU) was a standout Explorer stock, up 56% over the last month. Today, we go to Canada for an interesting and speculative maritime robotics play.

Monthly Issue September 1: The market has been iffy since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “prepare for pain” speech at Jackson Hole last Friday. With interest rates up and (most) stocks down since I’m going with a high-quality name this month.

Weekly Update Aug 25: After bumping up against its 200-day moving average line the S&P 500 has pulled back this week. The S&P 600 Small Cap Index has followed suit.

Weekly Update September 7: The market has closed lower for three straight weeks and declined about 9% from the August high as we head into September. Where do we go from here?

Monthly Issue August 10: We are likely in a recession. Meanwhile, inflation continues to rage on. That means stocks will have to navigate an environment of both recession and inflation, at least for the rest of the year.

Alert September 1: The market today is like fertilizer for grey hair. In theory, it should be stronger than it has been. After all, this morning’s manufacturing data showed prices continue to come down (i.e., supply/demand balance getting better) while new orders remain stable. We also see oil prices down. So, inflation pressures seem to be easing (still) but growth isn’t tanking (yet).

Monthly Issue August 17: With inflation data showing progress in the right direction (i.e., down), U.S. GDP growth not looking awful (Atlanta Fed model now saying Q3 GDP growth of 1.8%) and expectations for the Fed’s target interest rate topping out at 3.5% to 3.75% (end of this year/beginning of 2023), the market appears to be a firm believer in the “bad to better” trend.

Weekly Issue September 7: The traditional last week of summer on Wall Street went out with a whimper, as the market fell for a third straight week. The numbers weren’t pretty for the bulls as the S&P 500 fell 3.3%, the Dow declined 3%, and the Nasdaq fell another 4.2%.

Weekly Update September 7: This week, we had limited news but there was one update that I wanted to highlight: RediShred (RDCPD) completed a reverse split on August 18th. For every five shares that you previously owned, you now own one share. The stock price adjusted up to account for the reverse split. The reverse split has no economic impact on RediShred. You still own the same percentage of the company.

Alert August 17: Sell Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)

Monthly Issue August 10: Is the Bear Market Over? The first half of the year was painful, with the S&P 500 falling ~20%. July was a lot more fun, as the S&P 500 rallied 9%.

Weekly Update September 7: Three straight weeks of market declines have moved the S&P 500 down 8.9% from the mid-August high. The selling is continuing this first day after Labor Day, so far.

Monthly Issue August 24: The recent rally caused much consternation on Wall Street. The main question has been this: Is it the end of the bear market or a bear market rally? After the pandemic low, the market took off and never looked back. But that was a very unusual situation. In most bear markets, rallies like we just saw are common. In fact, there were six or seven double-digit rallies during the financial crisis bear market of 2008-09 before the indexes bottomed. The fact that the recent rally seems to be petering out well below the high is raising concern that it was indeed a bear market rally.

Weekly Update September 9: In our recent monthly edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter we discuss our new recommendation, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), and publish the Catalyst Report. This week we provide updates on several of our recommended stocks, comment on rising stress in the junk bond market, note the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and comment on the season-opener win by the Ohio State Buckeyes with just a bit of worry about the rest of the season.

Monthly Issue August 31: One of our more productive methods for finding attractive turnaround stocks is to see what other like-minded investors are holding. We culled the list of hundreds of positions held by our evolving list of 50 or so preferred managers, as reported in the quarterly 13F filings, and discuss three of the most promising.

Monthly Magazine September: remember when most people didn’t give too much thought to health insurance. And if they did, it was in a positive light. For example, my first memory of health insurance was when my sister Pat had her tonsils removed when she was 15. Right after that, my parents bought her a stereo! Of course, I asked why she got a stereo and my brother and I didn’t get anything—it wasn’t even her birthday!

Stock of the Month July 14: Interest rates are still rising, as the Federal Reserve boosted short-term rates by 75 basis points last month, to try to stem the growth of inflation. There are some signs that it may be working. The 30-year mortgage rate actually saw a couple of decreases early last week, but nudged a bit higher on Friday, to a 5.94% average national rate. And gas prices have declined nationwide to $4.66 per gallon, from $4.68 this time last week. I know that’s not much, but, hey, we’ll take what we can get!

Question: Hi Mike. Investors seem to like GitLab’s (GTLB) earnings report. Is it time to nibble?

Mike: Thanks for writing. No, I don’t think so – I like the story, but the stock just fell 35% in three weeks, so even this bounce didn’t erase much. Still keeping a distant eye on it, but my guess is the decisive crack could lead to more of a bounce short-term, but more of a base-building effort over time.

