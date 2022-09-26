Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending September 30, 2022

Stock Recommendation Tracker

The Stock Recommendation Tracker is a table that features all of the current recommendations in all of our portfolios. It’s a quick way for you to see what stocks are currently in our portfolios and will highlight new additions or any changes to our recommendations over the previous week. We include this table at the bottom of the Weekly Summary, and provide a link here at the top to the Stock Recommendations Tracker.

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo talks about the still-downtrending market — despite all the happenings and headlines of the past week or two, nothing has changed with this thoughts: He’s defensive as the trends remain down, but he’s also flexible, as many stocks remain in bottoming areas and are etching tighter structures even as the market retests its low. He thinks a turn could come, but as he’s been saying for months, you have to see it first before doing any major buying. ALB ASO FIVE WING NFLX NBIX REGN PCTY DUOL DHI CRWD LVS

Advisory Services

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Update September 29: Remain cautious. There’s not much new to say about the market—it’s weak, the trend is clearly down and more resilient stocks are beginning to get hit. Panic is clearly setting in, so our antennae are up for any sort of turn higher, but as always, we have to see it first before acting on it. We sold our stake in Devon Energy (DVN) on a special bulletin earlier this week, leaving us with just two stocks and a cash hoard of 79%. Details below.

Alert September 26: The market’s meltdown continues, with the buyers completely on the sideline as just about every stock and sector cracks. The Model Portfolio is already in a highly defensive stance (72% cash coming into today), so we’re not craving more cash, but we’re also not simply going to hold onto things as they melt away. Today, we’re selling Devon Energy (DVN), which not only is breaking long-term moving averages but could be doing so from a bigger-picture top. Our cash position will now stand near 80%; details below.

Bi-weekly Issue September 22: There’s been a lot of bad news in the past couple of weeks, but nothing has changed with the market–it’s still trending down, and the broad market remains on the outs, and today, we started to see the first signs that even the many resilient stocks are coming under the gun. Big picture, we’re continuing to advise a cautious stance with much more cash than stocks and patience as we wait for the bulls to re-take control.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Movers & Shakers September 30: The week is shaping up to be down yet again for stocks, the sixth down week of the past seven, with every index basically re-testing their May/June low area (and some slicing to new lows). As of this morning, most major indexes were down in the 1% to 1.5% range for the week.

Weekly Issue September 26: This week’s list is mostly names that have taken on water (like everything else) but are still acting “normally.” Our Top Pick is a name that’s acting very unusually good, and it has a good story and excellent growth, too.

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

Weekly Update September 28: Investing lessons from football coaching legend Woody Hayes (Ohio State) and Warren Buffett. A quiet week for news on our recommended companies.

Monthly Issue September 7: Our commentary includes some perspective on forecasting from Warren Buffett and baseball legend Yogi Berra. The earnings report from Big Lots (BIG) last week was awful but better than dour expectations, and we are keeping our Hold rating.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue September 26: It’s ugly out there, as virtually everything has been caught up in the merciless selling the last couple weeks. As a result, we are parting ways with three more stocks this week before their losses become even bigger. But we’re not completely battening down the hatches: Today’s addition to the Stock of the Week portfolio is a small-cap growth stock courtesy of Cabot Early Opportunities Chief Analyst Tyler Laundon. It’s not a household name, but it’s growing fast by taking full advantage of the return to relative normalcy in a post-Covid world.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue September 29: All three major U.S. indexes were up around 2% yesterday as the Bank of England stepped in to stabilize the pound, but the recovery looks fragile as sentiment remains mixed at best in the short term. Explorer stocks drifted lower this past week and we remain defensive looking for asymmetric plays where the upside potential exceeds downside risk.

Bi-weekly Update September 22: FedEx (FDX) reports earnings later today and all will be watching as its shares tumbled last week after it issued a sales warning. The Federal Reserve issued its fifth interest rate hike of 2022, and it certainly won’t be the last one, warned dove-turned-hawk Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. This brisk run-up in rates, which should have been earlier and faster, is hitting growth stocks hard since those are mostly high revenue growth companies that are not yet profitable. The market is punishing this group to levels that tempt longer-term investors.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Weekly Update September 22: Well, the market got exactly what it expected yesterday when the Fed hiked by 75bps (the odds were over 80% that’s what they’d do). Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s messaging was consistent with what he said back in August in Jackson Hole.

Monthly Issue September 1: The market has been iffy since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “prepare for pain” speech at Jackson Hole last Friday. With interest rates up and (most) stocks down since I’m going with a high-quality name this month.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Weekly Update September 28: The market hit a new bear market low. That means that the summer rally was indeed just a bear market rally. And stocks may go lower.

Monthly Issue August 10: We are likely in a recession. Meanwhile, inflation continues to rage on. That means stocks will have to navigate an environment of both recession and inflation, at least for the rest of the year.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Alert September 23: With the market continuing to have indigestion following the Fed’s 75bps rate hike and higher-for-longer messaging (regarding interest rates), we’re going to trim our position in Toast (TOST) today to reduce the risk of things getting away from us. This sale follows sales of other names last week and early this week, several of which were to lock in partial gains.

Monthly Issue September 21: This month’s issue features a couple of old friends that are shaping up again, plucks one healthy stock off the Watch List and digs into two fresh names that seem to have the wind at their backs.

Alert September 16: With the market looking iffy, the Fed on tap next week and a new Issue slated for Wednesday, I’m going to reduce our exposure a little today by selling Samsara (IOT).

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue September 27: As central banks around the globe aggressively raised interest rates, the stock market had its second straight awful week of trading. The S&P 500 fell 4.6%, the Dow lost 4%, and the Nasdaq continued its ugly slide, falling another 5.1%.

Alert September 16: August and September have brought plenty of ups and downs for the stock market, and not surprisingly the Profit Booster also had its ups and downs. One of our trades didn’t work, two are good, and two will expire for full profits. Let’s dive in …

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Weekly Update September 28: As I think about where we are in the economic cycle, I think financials should be relatively well positioned.

Monthly Issue September 14: This month, I pulled the plug on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP). I still love the business model and hope to be able to buy it at another time, but it didn’t seem like an obvious opportunity (like it did in 2020).

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue September 28: Markets go up and down. Economies boom and bust. Investors get scared and they get greedy. But one of the few constants in an ever-changing investment landscape is the need for income. And investor demand for income is growing as the fastest growing segment of the population is 65 and older and retired.

Weekly Update September 21: The market has turned decidedly negative after last week’s worse-than-expected inflation report. This week, all eyes are on the Fed.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Weekly Update September 30: Our note includes the unique and valuable Catalyst Report, comments on Volkswagen (VWAGY), Vodafone (VOD), Molson Coors (TAP), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Janus Henderson Group (JHG). Risk-off, quarter-end window dressing, don’t pay too much attention to the false precision of economic statistics and the return of the old-fashioned inventory cycle and how to invest in it.

Monthly Issue September 28: What to buy when the bear market drags down new idea? We screen for attractive stocks with low P/E multiples (below 5.5x) and rising estimates, and find Chord Energy (CHRD), Group 1 Automotive (GPI), Jackson Financial (JXN) and Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). Our second screen is for attractive stocks with high dividend yields, producing KeyCorp (KEY) and Weyerhaeuser (WY), and we suggest investors avoid Altria Group (MO) and 3M Corporation (MMM) whose dividends look vulnerable. Our feature recommendation this month is Dow (DOW), a high quality company with beaten down shares and a 6.3% dividend yield.

Cabot Money Club

Stock of the Month September 15: The market has continued its volatility since mid-August, rising above 34,000 on the DJIA, then contracting, just to bolt upward again at the end of last week. Economic uncertainty and fears of a recession, although recently economists have been decreasing their likelihood for a 2022 recession, effectively pushing that into 2023.

Monthly Magazine September: remember when most people didn’t give too much thought to health insurance. And if they did, it was in a positive light. For example, my first memory of health insurance was when my sister Pat had her tonsils removed when she was 15. Right after that, my parents bought her a stereo! Of course, I asked why she got a stereo and my brother and I didn’t get anything—it wasn’t even her birthday!

Ask the Experts

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Question: Last June, I bought ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Zim), as you recommended in Top Ten, and in one of those rare situations, I didn’t sell when you said sell four days later. The earnings/share just looked too attractive. I now own way too much and it’s way underwater, but the P/E is less than one. I would greatly appreciate any thoughts you may have about this company.

Mike: Yes, unfortunately it was a value trap and the stock is off a bunch. So, first, yes, it and the market are hugely oversold, but I usually advise taking a step in the direction of the evidence – if you have 100 shares (just for instance), maybe sell 25 here, just to start getting in gear with what’s going on. Doesn’t have to be an all/nothing move, but take a step, then see what happens, ideally selling more on rallies, which the stock could certainly do.Overall, i think you want to focus on potential new leaders when the market turns, so the goal is to sell out, hopefully on bounces, but I would start with a move that gets you moving in that direction, even if it’s small.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

