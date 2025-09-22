Week of September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025

Weekly Update

The stock market rallied nicely into the Federal Reserve meeting, and then tacked on even more gains following it, and by week’s end the S&P 500 had risen 1.2%, the Dow had rallied 1%, and the Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

What Traders are Saying

As the old Cabot saying goes, “There is nothing more bullish than a market making new highs.” And that is exactly the environment we are in as the S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq and IWM all made new all-time highs last week. And while I am without question bullish on the market (for now), I do want to point out that perhaps the market is getting a touch overheated in the short term, as noted in two charts below:

Barclays’ Euphoria Indicator is flashing potential over-exuberance, and previous such readings were seen during the Dot.com bubble and the Meme stock frenzy.

Bank of America: Investor Sentiment has risen to a 7-month high:

While I am seeing some potential froth in the market as well, and late September tends to be unkind to the bulls, I am not going to call a market top as bull markets can go for much longer than anyone can anticipate, and more importantly to me, option activity has been trending bullish for the past two weeks.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 15.5, which was mostly unchanged on the week. I do want to note on the VIX I’m surprised the Fear Index didn’t fall to 14 or below this week after the Fed event had passed, and with the market at all-time highs. This isn’t a true warning sign, but it’s something I’ll keep my eye on.

Option Order Flow was bullish to mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 7

Tuesday – 6

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 6

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

This week will be fairly quiet on the macro-economic front as the PCE Prices (inflation data) on Friday is the only big data release for the week.

Similarly, it will be quiet on the earnings front as Micron (MU) on Tuesday and Costco (COST) on Thursday are the only two big earnings releases.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5 Calls – GLW closed at a new high on Friday and our position is in outstanding shape. Also of note from last week, on Thursday a trader bought these calls looking for more new highs in the months to come:

Thursday – Buyer of 1,700 Corning (GLW) March 95 Calls for $3.40 – Stock at 79 (rolled from January calls).

Coupang (CPNG) March 33 Calls – CPNG hit a new high on Thursday following an upgrade of the stock from Wall Street firm Arete. Unfortunately the stock gave up those gains and more on Friday, though big picture the stock still looks good.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX had a good week as the stock closed above 33 for the first time in several weeks. That being said, we need the stock closer to 34 (and above) for our calls to truly ramp higher.

Also of note, on Thursday the stock was raised to Outperform by RBC.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB and its European financial peers pulled back last week as money raced into U.S. equities. Regardless, the stock continues to look good.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX went mostly nowhere last week which is fine, but in reality we would really like this copper play to get going again as November expiration is coming somewhat soon.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB had its second straight really strong week as the stock busted out to a new 52-week high and into that strength we locked in a profit of 30% on the first piece of our trade. Also of note, option activity was very bullish all week … essentially, the call buying never stopped.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD closed last week at a new all-time high and looks great. Not much more to add as we will continue to let this big winning position work.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – The IWM closed at a new all-time high on Thursday before pulling back marginally on Friday. Into this strength we locked in a profit of 75% on the second piece of our trade.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER continues to look great one day, then terrible the next, then …. Regardless, the stock is once again flirting with the 97/98 area that has proven to be resistance for months. Hopefully this is finally the time the stock busts out above 100.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – Unless the market weakens significantly this week, I am likely to exit our puts soon as this hedge is pretty far out-of-the-money at this point.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.