Week of September 2, 2025

September 2, 2025

Weekly Update

Despite two big potential market-moving events (NVDA earnings and PCE inflation data) the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all finished the week mostly unchanged to marginally lower, while the Russell 2000 (IWM) rose marginally.

Stocks on Watch

Despite the ups and downs in the market as of late, under the surface there are sectors and stocks that are breaking out seemingly every day. That brings me to Wynn Resorts (WYNN) which closed Friday at a new 52-week high and on Thursday a trader rolled a big winning position to a higher strike looking for greater gains to come. Here is that trade:

Buyer of 50,000 Wynn Resorts (WYNN) December 120 Calls for $12.90 – Stock at 124 (rolled from 35,000 December 95 calls).

This new December 120 call position is the biggest position in WYNN by a wide margin, and there is little question the stock looks fantastic. WYNN is on my radar for a new buy if the market can strengthen.

And while I am intrigued by WYNN, here is a big trade in Gitlab (GTLB) that I’m less interested in, as I explain below:

Buyer of 30,000 Gitlab (GTLB) June 75/100 Bull Call Spread (exp. 2026) for $1.50 – Stock at 44.35.

While WYNN is trading at a new high, GTLB stock has improved of late though is miles from its highs. Also, while the buy of 30,000 spreads is sizeable, I don’t love that the stock would need to rally nearly $30 in order for the bull call spread to finish in-the-money. Finally on GTLB, the company will report earnings on Wednesday (though again, I don’t love this as an earnings trade either).

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 15, which despite Friday’s market sell-off is in a “not too worried” zone for the fear index. This is a bullish sign in my eyes … though as I pointed out last week in this Volatility section, we are entering a historically rougher time for the market and the VIX as we move to September/October.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

After a blockbuster couple weeks of big events for the market, things should slow down a bit this week, though in reality it never ends as the August Jobs Report on Friday is the last major economic data point before the Fed meeting later this month.

On the earnings front it will be a bit quieter, though traders will be watching for salesforce.com (CRM), Credo (CRDO) and Gitlab (GTLB) on Wednesday, and Broadcom (AVGO), Ciena (CIEN) and Lululemon (LULU) on Thursday.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5 Calls – GLW is the newest addition to the portfolio following weeks/months of strong stock action. I expect the stock will move with the AI trade.

Of note, UBS upgraded GLW from Neutral to Buy this morning and raised the price target on the shares from 65 to 84, noting, “We upgrade GLW as we see ongoing AI-driven fiber growth continuing to exceed market expectations, driving sustainable higher growth and a re-rating in the stock. We believe consensus is not modeling the full GLW fiber content uplift in AI datacenters, as fiber density increases and outpaces hyperscaler capital expenditure growth in 2027–2029.”

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX came under pressure last week as hopes of a takeover have faded recently. However, into that stock decline a trader/traders have been buying 2027 calls looking for a rebound, as noted below:

Thursday - Buyer of 3,000 CSX (CSX) June 32.5 Calls (exp. 2027) for $5.10 – Stock at 32.75

Wednesday - Buyer of 7,000 CSX (CSX) June 32.5 Calls (exp. 2027) for $4.50 – Stock at 32.5.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – All of a sudden DB and its European financial peers came under pressure last week. This is not ideal, though it’s also not the end of the world given the very strong action in recent months. Let’s see how the group trades this week.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX had a nice week as the stock closed $1 above our 43 strike on Friday. Of note, option activity remains very bullish in the stock as commodities have strengthened as of late, including this trade from Wednesday:

Wednesday - Buyer of 2,000 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) March 50 Calls and Sale of March 40 Puts – Stock at 44 (bull risk/reversal).

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – Another week of GRAB hanging out below/above the 5 strike. So boring, though option activity remains strong including this trade from Friday:

Friday - Buyer of 5,000 Grab (GRAB) April 5 Calls for $0.75 – Stock at 5.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD gave up some ground last week though it continues to hold the 100 level even when the market is under pressure. It will be interesting to see if that remains the case if the market and crypto get weak.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – There is no question that money has been pouring into the IWM the last couple weeks and I continue to think that this trend could have more room to run.

That being said, the IWM has many false breakouts in the past, so anything is possible.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – Several times last week UBER flirted with the 97 level (near all-time highs) and was turned back. The stock looks great, though busting through 97 and then 100 is the real hope for our trade. Of note, on Friday into a stock decline a trader bought these calls:

Friday - Buyer of 1,000 Uber (UBER) January 110 Calls for $2.87 – Stock at 92.5.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – Just in case Friday’s sell-off and weak open this morning are the start of a more meaningful market decline we will continue to hold our lone bearish position against a bullish portfolio.

