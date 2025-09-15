Week of September 15, 2025

September 16, 2025

E-Commerce Call Buying

As I noted in the trade alert to buy Coupang (CPNG) calls yesterday, there is a developing trend in the stock and option activity in several Asian e-commerce plays. Here is a look at some of what I’m referring to:

GRAB stock closed at a two-year high on Monday, and calls outpaced puts on a ratio of 5:1 Monday, including these trades:

Buyer of 6,000 Grab (GRAB) April 10 Calls for $0.30 – Stock at 6

Buyer of 28,000 Grab (GRAB) January 7.5 Calls for $0.45 – Stock at 6.15

CPNG also closed at a multi-year high on Monday, and calls outpaced puts on a ratio of 28:1

call vs. put, including these trades:

Buyer of 40,000 Coupang (CPNG) September 34 Calls for $0.19 – Stock at 33 (rolled from 11,000 September 33 calls)

Buyer of 6,000 Coupang (CPNG) October 36 Calls for $0.39 – Stock at 33.5

JD is far from its old highs, though the stock has improved the last two weeks, and into this recent strength, a trader has been building a big call position, as noted below:

Buyer of 70,000 JD.com (JD) January 40 Calls for $2 – Stock at 33.5 (350,000 of these calls have been bought in the last two weeks)

I don’t know what the play is here, but the strength in the shares of all of these stocks the last two weeks, and this call buying, certainly has my attention.

September 15, 2025

Weekly Update

Ahead of the “big” Federal Reserve event this Wednesday the leading indexes all advanced last week as the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, the Dow rallied 1% and the Nasdaq rose by 2%.

What Traders are Saying and Volatility

The options market is sending somewhat mixed messages headed into the Fed event this Wednesday. Let me explain …

As noted by Bloomberg the cost of hedging against a 10% decline in the Nasdaq (QQQ) is at its highest levels since 2022.

However, the Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week below 15, which is hardly screaming panic. So how should we interpret these mixed messages?

I think it’s pretty straight forward: Traders could see a scenario where the market pulls back 5-10% in the coming month, but they aren’t terribly worried about a DEEP market decline, which explains why the VIX is reasonably priced.

What do I think will happen this week?

My crystal ball is, as always, in the shop for repairs … but if I were to totally guess, based on the low level in the VIX, the market will move somewhat violently on a 25-bps cut on Wednesday and in the days to come, but at the end of the week the indexes won’t make or lose much ground as traders have been pricing in this interest rate cut for weeks.

Though of note, option activity finally heated up last week, which is encouraging as the hedge funds and institutions have largely been on the sidelines recently. Option Order Flow was bullish to mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 6

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 6

Thursday - 6

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

The Federal Reserve announcement this Wednesday is really the only big macro event this week. And of note, the bond market is pricing in an approximate 90% chance of a 25-bps point cut on Wednesday, and a small 10% chance of a 50-bps point cut.

On the earnings front it is a very quiet week, with FedEx’s (FDX) quarterly report as the lone “big” announcement this week.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5 Calls – Another week, another all-time high for GLW as the stock is on a ridiculous run (for a slow-moving stock like GLW). Regardless, our calls are now at a potential profit of approximately 130%.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX mostly went nowhere last week as the market’s rally was mostly led by AI plays. Not much new to add for now.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB had a nice week as the stock rallied 5.5% and is once again approaching its 52-week high. I like this set-up quite a bit and our calls are in good shape.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX had a somewhat volatile week as the stock fell on Tuesday on news that one of its copper mines had shut down (temporarily, it appears). Regardless, the stock looks good, though our trade is somewhat running out of time as November is not terribly far away.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – As I wrote late on Friday afternoon GRAB finally broke out of its maddening range last week and closed the week at 6. Maybe, possibly, this is the move that we have been waiting so long for. Our calls are now back in good shape.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD broke out to a new high last week following news the previous Friday that the stock would be added to the S&P 500. Also of note, Wall Street firm Mizuho upped its price target on the shares from 120 to 145 on Wednesday.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – The IWM continued to make new highs last week and our calls are approaching an approximate profit of around 55-60%. Should the market continue to strengthen I think the IWM will lead as so many traders are underexposed to the group.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER rose nicely last week, though it continues to struggle with the 96-97 level that has been resistance for the past several months. Hopefully it will finally break to 100 and above soon.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – We will hold our puts through this week’s Fed event, though after that if the market is still strong, we will very likely sell this hedge.

