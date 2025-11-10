Week of November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025

Weekly Update

Despite a promising start, last week turned into a rough one for the market. A mix of rising economic uncertainty and heavy tech-valuation concerns weighed on sentiment, driving the market to a risk-off environment. By week’s end the S&P 500 had fallen 1.6%, the Dow Jones had slid 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 3%.

What Traders are Saying

Last week was the first real test for the market and AI stocks in quite some time. And while it wasn’t pleasant if you were holding a lot of red-hot AI and growth stocks, many of which fell 20% or more last week, sometimes a test to the downside can be quite bullish. This is what I mean ...

It’s somewhat easy to have confidence in the market when stocks like NVDA, PLTR and MSFT are racing higher every single day. However, last week those stocks fell every single day. Losing those leaders, combined with the terrible breadth that I’ve been highlighting the past two weeks, was without question concerning if you are a bull.

So the question late last week was, would the bulls hold the line of sorts and buy the first dip in months, which would be super encouraging, or would they throw in the towel on growth stocks that some speculated had reached bubble territory?

In the very short term, encouragingly the buyers held the line Friday afternoon as the indexes were under heavy pressure that morning, but by day’s end the market was lower, though well off the worst levels of the day. This was encouraging, though again this was in the very short term.

Now, what will be interesting today is futures are indicated higher by around 1.5% this morning. And while the bulls were tested last week, conversely this will be a good test for the bears to see if they will continue to sell into this early strength, or if they capitulate and chase the morning strength.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 19.

This week’s uptick in the VIX was closely tied to weakness in growth-oriented and artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks. In particular, several marquee AI stocks—such as PLTR, ORCL, NVDA and more—have fallen despite strong earnings and guidance, as investors weigh if these stocks and sectors have finally seen their bubbles popped.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

With the macro calendar light due to the continued government shutdown, traders will continue to be focused on earnings season, led by:

Monday: CRWV, CART

Tuesday: NBIS, SE

Wednesday: CRCL, ON, CSCO

Thursday: DIS, JD, AMAT

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5 Calls – GLW pulled back marginally last week along with the market, though big picture it looks fantastic compared to its AI-related peers.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX lost a bit of ground last week, though it mostly remains range bound. Not much more to add as the stock has been chopping around since earnings three weeks ago.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB held up very well last week following the stock’s nice earnings reaction the previous week. My hope with DB in the weeks to come is the stock extends back to its highs as traders chase 2025 winners.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) May 43 Calls – FCX pulled back last week as global economic fears seeped into the market. That being said, the stock is largely in its recent trading range as FCX gets hot when the market is strong and cools off when it’s not.

General Motors (GM) June 70 Calls – GM broke out to a new high on Friday and looks great. Also of note, call buying was very strong all last week. Our newly purchased position is in good shape.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – Despite two upgrades last week following a strong earnings report (noted below) GRAB pulled back marginally.

Bernstein price target raised from 5.60 to 6.60

Benchmark price target raised from 6 to 7.

Pfizer (PFE) June 27 Calls – PFE showed some signs of life following earnings, but then the stock pulled back along with the market to close the week. If our calls expired sooner (fortunately they don’t) I would have sold this position by now.

That being said, we have time, and this is a longer-term turnaround play.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – The IWM continued to pull back last week along with the market. That being said, much like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the IWM looks good as long as traders don’t go into a major risk-off mode into year end.

