Week of May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

Weekly Update

As I do periodically over long holiday weekends, I stepped away from the “typical” Monday morning update and spent time with the family. Here is a shorter version of usual weekly update, focused entirely on our current open positions.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX mostly chopped around last week along with the market, but did see several big call buys looking for the stock to break out in the coming months, as noted below:

Wednesday - Buyer of 5,500 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) June 40 Calls for $1.01 – Stock at 38

Friday - Buyer of 3,000 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) July 44 Calls for $0.56 – Stock at 38.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – Late last week I rolled our January 5 call expiring in 2026 out to 2027 as the trend in options trading in GRAB has clearly been to give this stock time. Below is just one of many of those 2027 buys/rolls:

Thursday - Buyer of 4,500 Grab (GRAB) January 4.5 Calls (exp. 2027) for $1.75 – Stock at 5.

Marvell (MRVL) June 115 Calls – With just weeks until expiration, this MRVL trade is almost surely going to expire worthless, unfortunately.

Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – SBUX continues to chop around aimlessly and my patience with this position is starting to run out … though admittedly this trade still does have eight months until expiration.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD stock looks spectacular as it makes a run at its multi-year high, and option activity remains very bullish including this buy from Wednesday:

Wednesday - Buyer of 4,300 Robinhood (HOOD) January 75 Calls for $10.90 – Stock at 64.5.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER pulled back marginally late last week on another rumored Tesla autonomous car headline. That being said, the stock hardly crumbled on this news and option activity remains wildly bullish.

