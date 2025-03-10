Week of March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

Weekly Update

The selling pressures of the past two weeks continued last week as traders grappled with tariff concerns, a possibly slowing economy, and growth stocks again falling dramatically. By week’s end the S&P 500 had lost 3.1%, the Dow had fallen 2.4%, and the Nasdaq had dropped another 3.5%.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders are Saying

As the market continues to break down, the list of stocks holding up best (though still giving up some ground) is becoming fairly easy to find amidst the meltdown. For example …

IBM traded as high as 265 in the last month, and despite the selling pressures on the market the stock closed Friday at 261. Very impressive.

CSCO traded as high as 66.50 on earnings three weeks ago and closed Friday at 64, and really has been holding its ground no matter how bad the market has been hit day-to-day.

UBER’s high was 82 three weeks ago, and despite the growth stock sell-off closed Friday at 76.

PLTR got hit hard three weeks ago falling from a high of 125 to a low of 80. However, in the last week despite the Nasdaq losing 3.5%, PLTR held the 80/82 level several times and closed the week at 85, which was marginally lower on the week.

And while those tech-related plays have held up well amid the selloff, there have been other stocks and sectors that have surged higher, led by med-tech and pharma. For example:

ABBV broke out to a new high last week and is up 20% year-to-date.

ABT is also higher by 20% year-to-date.

Stepping back to the current market conditions, this has been just about the worst environment you can imagine for call buyers. This is what I mean …

January and the first two-thirds of February the market went nowhere. There were some ups and some downs, but stepping back, very few stocks were moving meaningfully higher. This is a bad scenario for call buyers as those options decay away as time passes.

Then, as we now know, the market completely broke down, which is even worse for call buyers as the calls which had already decayed a bit now completely fell apart along with their stocks.

Hopefully the last couple weeks were a reset and stocks are on the precipice of moving higher. However, if that’s not the case, and we are entering a bear phase, we will ramp up put buying in order to profit to the downside.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 23, having briefly traded as high as 26.5 on Friday when the market was at the lows of the week. Of note, with the VIX at 23, this is now pricing in an approximate move of 1.6% per day in the S&P 500.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 6

Wednesday – 7

Thursday - 6

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

Two inflation reports (CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday) along with the potential Government Shutdown on Friday are the three major macro events this week. Though in reality the market meltdown, and looking for signs of a bounce, will be the focus of traders’ attention this week.

On the earnings front, things are slowing down a bit, though we will get reports this week from leaders such as Oracle (ORCL) on Monday, ADBE (ADBE) on Wednesday and Ulta (ULTA) on Thursday.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) May 47 Calls – GLW has given up ground for sure, though it does look better than most stocks with AI exposure. For now, and I mean today, I am going to continue to hold the last piece of our trade.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls – GRAB has definitely pulled back but is hardly a disaster compared to its growth peers. Because we have so much time I am going to continue to hold our calls.

Marvell (MRVL) June 115 Calls – Ugh, MRVL got absolutely smoked on earnings late last week which destroyed our calls. Not great and I will likely be looking to exit this trade on any stock bounce … though of note, I’m also not going to force a sale as there is so little downside left in holding our calls.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) March 52.5 Calls – OXY gave up a ton of ground last week along with its peers as traders started pricing in an economic slowdown. We need OXY moving higher VERY soon for our calls to regain some premium.

Financials ETF (XLF) June 50 Calls – The XLF, which had looked great, finally came under pressure last week. That being said, the group still looks mostly good, and I am going to give this trade more time.

Jets ETF (JETS) January 26 Calls (exp. 2026) – Last week we took a loss on a piece of our JETS calls as the group has been under a ton of pressure. I will continue to hold the balance as our calls don’t expire until January.

Sofi (SOFI) July 16 Calls – SOFI broke down last week and because of that we took a loss on a piece of our trade. While July expiration seems like it’s far away, if SOFI and growth stocks can’t find some footing, I will bail on the last piece of this trade.

Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – SBUX finally got caught up in the market meltdown last week. And while that was frustrating, the stock still looks solid compared to 99% of the market.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.