Week of July 7, 2025

July 7, 2025

Weekly Update

The recent bull run continued last week, this time led by Small Caps (IWM) which gained 3.5%, followed by a gain of 2.3% for the Dow, and 1.7% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

What Traders Are Saying

Remember back a couple months ago when Chinese firm DeepSeek caused a mini-panic in AI stocks, and then when the market puked 20% on Tariff concerns? Those were scary times (which are now mostly forgotten), but one item that remains from those market pullbacks is the MASSIVE open interest in calls expiring in 2027 that were bought by one hedge fund or institution.

Take, for example, Arm Holding (ARM). Between May 14th and June 6th, one trader bought nearly 25,000 June 130 calls expiring in 2027.

Similarly, he/she bought:

5,000 June 115 Calls (exp. 2027)

13,000 June 125 calls (exp. 2027)

10,000 June 135 calls (exp. 2027)

And on and on …

And this wasn’t just in ARM, as we saw similar call buying in AVGO, CRWD, CRM, and nearly all major tech stocks, which I was highlighting day after day for Cabot Options Traders.

Fast forward to this week, and nearly all of those stocks are approaching their highs again, or have blasted well above them, and the call buyer is sitting on ENORMOUS profits.

Now, why am I bringing this up?

I do want to note that the big call buyer last week started to unload small pieces of his/her positions. I’m talking only 5,000 calls in ARM were sold out of the 75,000 calls purchased, for example. But it is something I’m watching as this trader put HUGE sums of money at risk near the bottom, and perhaps he/she may signal the top if they start really selling out their calls.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 16.40, or mostly unchanged for the holiday-shortened week. This lack of volatility in the fear index was expected as the decay of holiday-shortened weeks often puts a lid on the VIX and option volatility. What will be more interesting to watch will be if the VIX jumps right back to the 18-20 range this week.

Option Order Flow was fairly bullish this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 6

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 6

Thursday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

If I were to guess, early this week will be somewhat slow again as traders slowly return from their holiday weekends. That calm may end on Wednesday as traders will be focused on the initial tariff deadlines (that may or may not be extended, it’s an ever-changing story) as well as the Federal Reserve Minutes from their last meeting that day.

Another reason the market may be slow this week is that this is the last week before earnings season ramps up, starting the week of the 14th.

Open Positions

Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls – CSCO closed at a new high on Friday after the stock was named as one of Bank of America’s Top 10 third-quarter ideas. Our recently purchased calls are off to a good start.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – Last week, we missed on the sale of the first third of our CSX calls, which was unfortunate. Though given the option activity below, perhaps it was a “good miss” …

Wednesday - Buyer of 7,500 CSX (CSX) January 37.5 Calls for $0.97 – Stock at 33.5

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX raced to a new recent high last week, and option activity noted below was strong. As I’ve said, copper can get red hot, and ice cold very quickly, so this will be an interesting stock to watch in the days/weeks to come.

Wednesday - Buyer of 1,900 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) July 48 Calls for $0.51 – Stock at 45.5 (rolled from July 45 calls)

Buyer of 2,500 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) September 55 Calls for $0.80 – Stock at 46.5

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB mostly chopped around the 5 level once again this week. Of note, Wall Street firm MSCO came out with an earnings preview for the stock (what appears to be a couple weeks early), noting:

“We are overweight on Grab and expect adjusted EBITDA growth of 60% in 2025 and 57% in 2026 as it drives balanced growth in ODS and scales its fintech business. We think Grab’s innovative and diversified product suite is increasing use cases, whilst its use of AI for cost optimization is improving efficiency. We expect its market leadership to strengthen, supported by a healthy balance sheet. The stock trades at 18x EV/EBITDA (2026e), in line with UBER and lower than DASH at 26x.”

In addition, this morning Citigroup came out with a bullish note on the stock and assigned a price target of $6.20.

Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – SBUX popped back to its recent highs when money rushed out of growth and into “the rest of the market” on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Also of note, Wall Street firm Bernstein wrote of the stock:

SBUX - Bernstein very bullish. We continue to believe the stock could double since the lows reached post 2Q25 results

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – Twice last week, HOOD made runs at the 100 level only to be turned away. And on Thursday, the stock came under some pressure when it was again not chosen to be added to the S&P 500. Regardless, the stock gained another couple percent on the week, and option activity remains red hot. Our position is now at a potential profit of approximately 230%.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER closed at a new high on Friday and option activity remains red hot, including these trades below from Wednesday:

Buyer of 3,500 Uber (UBER) July 95 Calls for $2.05 – Stock at 93.5

Buyer of 4,000 Uber (UBER) August 100 Calls for $3.30 – Stock at 93.75

Buyer of 6,000 Uber (UBER) August 105 Calls for $1.35 – Stock at 92

It “feels like” UBER wants to make a run at 100 in the days to come … maybe.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – With our portfolio ramping higher as of late, I will continue to hold our lone bearish position against the bullish portfolio as an insurance policy against a market pullback.

