Week of July 28, 2025

July 28, 2025

Weekly Update

This week’s Monday Week in Review is a bit different than most weeks, with a focus on our open positions, as I spent most of my weekend getting caught up on unusual option activity from the previous week while I was in Europe. Let’s dive in …

The bull market run continued last week as the S&P 500 gained 1.5%, the Dow rose by 1.3% and the Nasdaq rallied 1%. Essentially, the market looks fantastic, though this week is a MONSTER in terms of potential market-moving catalysts on the macro front, as well as earnings season, as noted below …

It’s been a long time since the market has had so many big events all in one week as traders will be watching for:

Wednesday – Federal Reserve Meeting

Thursday – PCE (inflation data)

Friday – July Jobs Report

Friday – Tariff Deadline

And on the earnings front, nearly 40% of the S&P 500 will be reporting this week, including many of the “big boys” of tech, led by:

Tuesday – V, SBUX, UPS, BA, MRK, PYPL, SPOT

Wednesday – META, MSFT, HOOD, QCOM, ARM,

Thursday – AAPL, AMZN, MA, RDDT, NET

Friday – XOM, CVX

Open Positions

Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls – CSCO stock looks fantastic, though of note, like many leaders from the previous quarter, the stock has been mostly chopping around as of late. When stepping back, I continue to like our trade ahead of earnings in mid-August.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – Two weeks ago we sold the first piece of our CSX calls for a profit of 26%. Since then, the stock has continued to grind higher on takeover speculation, and with it has been non-stop call buying, including these trades from Friday (of note, the January 37.5 buyer continued to buy calls after I sent a note highlighting this activity):

Friday - Buyer of 35,000 CSX (CSX) January 37.5 Calls for $1.75 – Stock at 35.7

Buyer of 13,000 CSX (CSX) November 37.5 Calls for $1.40 – Stock at 35.7 (rolled from 8,500 November 35 calls).

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX has been mostly chopping around since we took profits on tariff-related headlines. Of note, copper is up six weeks in a row, and up 22% in that time frame which is its best rally in nearly 10 years.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB has been grinding higher, and has for now at least broken well above the 5 level that had been so sticky. The company will report earnings on Wednesday.

Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – SBUX will report earnings on Tuesday after the market close. If the stock can’t get going on this report we may bail on our trade that has improved, but still needs the stock to go higher.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD has been somewhat calm of late as the stock has been chopping somewhere between 100 and 105 for the past two weeks. Earnings on Wednesday are going to be super interesting given the meteoric stock rise since the last earnings report.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – The wild rotations in the market as of late have been felt in the IWM which looks great one day, and then not so great the next. Big picture, the stock is trading near its recent highs and I continue to like our trade.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER is back in the soup of sorts as the stock gave up some of its pop three weeks ago. That being said, I think it does look good ahead of earnings in early August.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – Our lone bearish position isn’t working, which is totally fine as we want this hedge to fail miserably and the rest of the portfolio to fly higher.

