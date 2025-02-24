Week of February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025

Weekly Update

After notching an all-time high earlier in the week, the S&P 500 and its index peers came under intense selling pressure to close the week. By week’s end, the S&P 500 fell by 1.7%, while the Dow and Nasdaq both lost 2.5%.

Stocks on Watch

Last week’s market rout definitely raised some questions about new buys for the portfolio. That being said, I’m always hunting for the best-looking stocks and option activity for when the bulls take back control. That brings me to …

Cisco Systems (CSCO) pulled back marginally last week, which is a good sign for the stock in a tough market, and call buyers continue to build upside positions, including these trades from Thursday:

Buyer of 1,500 Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls for $4.75 – Stock at 64.5

Buyer of 1,000 Cisco (CSCO) May 67.5 Calls for $1.50 – Stock at 64.5

CSCO is at the top of my list for a new buy given the strong option activity the last three weeks, IF the market can get back in gear.

Speaking of a tough/weak market, defensive stocks were the leaders last week, and not surprisingly, defensive plays (big pharma/consumer staples) attracted call buying. Here are those trades:

Thursday - Buyer of 2,250 Gilead (GILD) January 125 Calls for $4.90 – Stock at 109

Friday - Buyer of 2,700 Colgate Palmolive (CL) March 90 Calls for $1.75 – Stock at 90

GILD broke out on earnings two weeks ago, well before the market came under pressure, and looks great after being a bit of a mess for years.

CL, on the other hand, fell hard on earnings two weeks ago and doesn’t look great, though if traders are looking to play defense, CL is the classic play.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 18, which is up from the previous week, but is hardly screaming panic given the meltdown in plenty of stocks last week. Also, if the rumored “new coronavirus” was a big deal, I would think the VIX would have rallied to 25-30 last week.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday – 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

This week will be mostly quiet on the macroeconomic data front outside of the PCE Prices (inflation) data on Friday.

And while earnings season has slowed down, there are plenty of interesting reports, led by Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday, as well as Home Depot (HD), Cava (CAVA) and Workday (WDAY) on Tuesday, Lowe’s (LOW), Salesforce (CRM) and Snowflake (SNOW) on Wednesday, and Dell (DELL) on Thursday.

What Traders Are Saying

The growth stock selloff and general market weakness, while not fun, were not my biggest frustrations from the last two weeks. My biggest disappointment was a trade that I missed out on …

Intel (INTC) has been a total disaster for years. However, every once in a while, the stock would show promise and option activity would heat up. Yet every single time the stock would fail yet again.

So, when call buying again picked up steam two weeks ago, I noted the bullish activity but largely dismissed it as just another attempt to bottom-tick the long-suffering INTC shares.

Well, this time INTC stock finally busted out of its awful trading range and rallied from 19 to a high of 27.5. I was furious with myself for not buying … but I also wasn’t.

If I had bought INTC calls every time that I had picked up on similar option activity over the last five years, I would be broke. Essentially, other than the time we rode INTC calls to a monster profit in 2024, seemingly every other surge in call buying has been a failure. So I was “ok” missing out on this trade … not really, but I can live with that decision.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) May 47 Calls – GLW pulled back marginally last week though, big picture, held up nicely in the face of a market sell-off. Our position remains in great shape.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls – GRAB is the newest addition to the portfolio, having bought the January 5 calls for $1.45. While this is a bit of a speculative buy, option activity was just too strong for me to pass up, and without a bit of risk, there can’t be big reward.

Marvell (MRVL) June 115 Calls – MRVL was mostly unchanged last week though did get hit on Friday with most growth stocks. Option activity remains strong, despite the stock’s choppiness.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) March 52.5 Calls – OXY rallied nicely on earnings last week though did pull back from its highs as the week progressed. I may sell another piece or the entire position soon as time is running out on our trade very quickly.

Rocket (RKT) March 20 Calls – Like I said recently, it will take a “miracle” for RKT to get back above 20 … perhaps that miracle will come on Thursday when the company reports earnings (but I doubt it).

Financials ETF (XLF) June 50 Calls – Having looked fantastic for weeks, the XLF finally came under pressure to close last week. That being said, I think the group still looks great and our trade is in good shape.

Jets ETF (JETS) January 26 Calls (exp. 2026) – Having hung out around the 26 strike for weeks, the JETS got hit hard on Friday as rumors of a new coronavirus in China circulated through the market. Hopefully, this does not become a “real thing,” and the JETS shakes off this rumor.

Sofi (SOFI) July 16 Calls – Much like most growth stocks, SOFI got hit hard late last week, which is discouraging, especially after a strong previous week and big call buying which is noted below:

Thursday - Buyer of 4,000 Sofi (SOFI) January 15 Calls for $4.10 – Stock at 15.5

Tuesday - Buyer of 6,000 Sofi (SOFI) September 27 Calls for $1.01 – Stock at 17

Tuesday - Buyer of 2,000 Sofi (SOFI) June 18 Calls for $2.02 – Stock at 16.80

Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – SBUX traded at a new high above 114 on Friday before it got pulled down when the market truly imploded that afternoon. Big picture, the stock looks great.

