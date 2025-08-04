Week of August 4, 2025

August 4, 2025

Weekly Update

Despite big earnings from leading tech stocks, the good times came to an end last week for the market as the leading indexes fell all five days. For the week the S&P 500 lost 2.4%, the Dow declined by 1.2%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2%.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders are Saying

Friday was an ugly day for the market following President Trump’s newly announced tariffs that are set to take effect August 7, which was then followed by a weaker-than-expected July employment report, as well as downward revisions to prior months’ numbers. Put this all together and all of a sudden there are once again worries about the state of the economy, which weighed on stocks.

And while the market coming under pressure is rarely what we are hoping for, it does “test” many of the recent earnings winners to see how much buying power is behind them as the market sinks. This leads me to …

Corning (GLW) surged higher on earnings early last week, rallying from 55 to a high of 63, before pulling back very marginally on Friday when the market got hit. This lack of a real pullback is interesting, especially given the big call buying that followed earnings, including this trade:

Buyer of 10,000 Corning (GLW) November 65 Calls for $3 – Stock at 62.5.

Also on the top of my watchlist is eBay (EBAY), which rallied from 78 to 92 on earnings. This was a massive move for a stock like EBAY and much like GLW, EBAY hardly flinched on Friday as the market was under pressure. And also like GLW, call buyers are looking for more gains to come, including this trade from Thursday:

Buyer of 1,000 eBay (EBAY) January 95 Calls for $5.80 – Stock at 92.

I really like EBAY as a move of 18% in a liquid stock like EBAY is a monster move.

And finally, I’ve been closely watching MP Materials (MP) since it was announced in early July that the Department of Defense had invested significantly in the company, becoming its largest shareholder. This news sent MP stock soaring, and since then it has held its big move higher.

And on Friday a trader bought these calls looking for much bigger gains in the months to come, ahead of earnings on Thursday:

Buyer of 1,000 MP Materials (MP) September 85 Calls for $2.10 – Stock at 62.5.

I’m unlikely to buy MP ahead of earnings, but I’m watching it very closely.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 20.5, which was its highest close since late June following five straight days of losses for the market last week. Of note, the VIX above 20 isn’t the biggest warning sign, but if it were to move to 25 or above, I might become more concerned.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

In terms of known macro events this week it should be relatively slow, though on the earnings front it will be another monster week as nearly 40% of the S&P 500 will report, including:

Monday: PLTR, HIMS, AXON

Tuesday: PFE, CAT, BP, AMD, ANET, SNAP, UPST

Wednesday: UBER, SHOP, MCD, APP, DKNG, DIS

Thursday: LLY, COP, PINS, TEAM, TWLO

Open Positions

Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls – Ahead of earnings in two weeks CSCO fell marginally last week, closing with a loss of approximately 2%. Not much more to add as the stock has been mostly range bound for the past month.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX stock declined modestly last week, finishing down about 2% following news that peers Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are on the path to merging. This news initially hit CSX, but then the stock rallied back a bit later in the week when it was reported that CSX had engaged Goldman Sachs to evaluate further M&A.

Also of note, on Friday a trader bought 3,000 CSX (CSX) August 35 Calls for $0.95 – Stock at 35.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX fell hard last week, primarily driven by sudden copper price declines amid new tariff policy announcements. Despite a mid‑week rebound, shares closed down more than 10% on the week. Though of note, the stock stabilized on Friday and a trader bought this position looking for a rebound:

Friday - Buyer of 10,000 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 45 Calls for $1.55 – Stock at 40 (rolled back from November 50 calls).

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB fell 8% last week, mostly after reporting quarterly results mid-week. Not much more to add other than the stock is once again battling the 5 level which has been maddingly sticky the last several months.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD fell marginally last week following earnings, which by my eye was a somewhat positive development as the stock could have been hit hard when the indexes came under pressure, especially given the stock’s big run in recent months.

And of note, option activity was very bullish in HOOD on Friday when the stock was under pressure, including this bull call spread looking for the stock to make a run at new highs this week:

Friday - Buyer of 4,000 Robinhood (HOOD) August 107/117 Bull Call Spreads (exp. 8/8) for $1.20 – Stock at 101.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – After several attempts at breaking out the IWM came under heavy pressure late last week which was disappointing as the Small-Cap ETF lost more than 2% on the week.

This underperformance is nothing new for the IWM which as @KevRGordon pointed out on X: “Over the past 4 years: S&P 500 +44.8% Russell 2000 +2.3%. Essentially our play is at some point the IWM will at least marginally catch up to the S&P and the other indexes (hopefully).”

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – Ahead of earnings on Wednesday UBER stock fell 5%, largely in-line with many of its peers. Earnings will be a big event for our position and I will write up my thoughts on this Tuesday.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – Weeks like last one are exactly why we will continue to hold our hedge as a back-pocket protection play against a steeper market decline.

