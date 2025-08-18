Week of August 18, 2025

August 18, 2025

Weekly Update

Led higher by the Russell 2000 (IWM), which gained 3% on the week, the leading indexes saw extreme rotation, but closed the week higher as the S&P 500 rose by 1%, the Dow added 1.7%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

What Traders are Saying and Stocks on Watch

Following several weeks of disappointing to mixed economic data the bond market has made big moves recently as there was an approximately 40% chance of a September interest rate cut three weeks ago, which then rose to nearly 100% on Tuesday of last week, and then fell back to 80% by Friday.

Why does this matter to stock and options trader? As you can see below via Bloomberg and Edward Jones, as the odds of a rate cut rose, money started rotating aggressively:

So where does that leave us today, and this week? The Fed will meet in Jackson Hole this week, and there will be almost non-stop public Fed member talks throughout the week, with the big event being Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. Historically this has been a big event as this is when the Fed Chair has forecasted change of policy in years past. Friday should be interesting!

Switching gears, I wanted to highlight a large call buy in Opendoor (OPEN) which has gotten the attention of traders recently following a hedge fund manager’s call that the stock (trading at 1.50 at the time) could run as high as 80. The reason this got so much attention is this hedge fund manager almost perfectly bottom ticked Carvana (CVNA) in a similar call years ago and since then the stock has run from 20 to 350.

And while I think it’s highly unlikely (though not impossible) that OPEN will make such a dramatic run, I did want to highlight an interesting call buy from last week. Here is that trade:

Thursday - Buyer of 35,000 Opendoor (OPEN) September 1.5 Calls for $1.50 – Stock at $3.

So, what do I think of this trade? To be honest, it doesn’t make a ton of sense.

First off, the trade only has one month until its expiration.

Second, with the stock trading at 3, to buy the September 1.5 call for $1.50 is equivalent to buying the stock for $3 (1.5 + 1.5 = 3).

The only reason I could think for buying that call, for that price, is that this is a way to “only” pay $5.25 million to get upside exposure to OPEN, instead of paying $10.5 million via the stock purchase.

I don’t love the trade, though if OPEN rallies in the next month, it will surely be a winning position.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 16, which was mostly unchanged on the week. Of note, I would expect the VIX to be stable, or move higher, ahead of the big Fed event at Jackson Hole on Thursday.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

The big event of the week will very likely be Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, which is the location where the Fed has previewed its policy changes in years past. I expect, though there is no guarantee, that the market may become slow ahead of Friday’s speech.

On the earnings front it will be a somewhat slower week, with an emphasis on retail reports as HDP, TGT, TJX, WMT and more will deliver results this week:

Open Positions

Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls – Having run into earnings, CSCO pulled back marginally the day after earnings, but then came under pressure again on Friday. This is not an ideal scenario as I like to be in earnings winners, not earnings losers.

Stepping back, I’m not ready to declare CSCO an earnings loser, but I would like to see it get back in gear soon or we will exit our position.

Finally, on Thursday into the stock dip a trader bought these calls looking for a rebound:

Buyer of 5,000 Cisco (CSCO) August 70 Calls (exp. 8/29) for $0.80 – Stock at 69.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – On Thursday we locked in a partial profit of 70% on the second piece of our CSX trade as rumors of a takeover have diminished a touch. We will hold the balance of the trade hoping those rumors are rekindled in the coming weeks and months.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB made a new 52-week high Friday morning before pulling back marginally to close the week. Big picture the stock looks great, though I do want to note option activity has been mostly quiet in the stock since we bought our position.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX rose marginally last week following an upgrade of the shares from Morgan Stanly who raised their price target to 48 noting that the market is not appreciating the benefits that will accrue to FCX from the copper tariffs.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB rallied 5% last week and is now back above the 5 level. Of note, it was reported last week that hedge fund Bridgewater had bought 4 million shares, increasing their position 59% to a total of 10 million shares.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – HOOD was mostly unchanged last week and has been largely range bound (for HOOD) in recent weeks. Our position remains in outstanding shape.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – On Wednesday of last week we locked in a profit of 18% on the first third of our IWM calls as the index soared higher. That momentum faded a bit on Thursday and Friday following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Regardless, I have high hopes for the IWM continuing higher if the market is in gear.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER was fairly volatile last week though by week’s end had gained 3%. Of note, option activity was bullish throughout the week in UBER, including this buy from Wednesday:

Wednesday - Buyer of 3,000 Uber (UBER) September 90 Calls for $4.04 – Stock at 90.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – Not much new to add regarding our lone bearish position as this is a back-pocket hedge against a market decline that we hope doesn’t come any time soon.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.