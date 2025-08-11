Week of August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025

Weekly Update

Led higher by major tech stocks (and especially AAPL) the Nasdaq gained nearly 4% last week, closing at a new record high. Less impressive were the other leading indexes, though their gains were very positive as well as the S&P 500 added 2.4%, while the Dow rallied 1.3%.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders are Saying

As noted above, the market rally of late has been thinning out, led mostly higher by AI plays and more recently AAPL (just last week). In fact, as the graph from Goldman Sachs below shows, AI is running away from the majority of the market.

Goldman Sachs: “While the S&P 500 is within 1% of its record high, the median stock remains 12% below its 52-week high.”

The trader in me doesn’t love to see the market thinning out and for one sector (AI) carrying the indexes higher almost exclusively. That being said, it is possible that at some point AI will chill out, and the rest of the market can then get in gear, which I would interpret as very bullish.

Finally, before I get into the stocks on the top of my watchlist for new buys, I do want to note that several Wall Street firms came out with bearish notes in recent weeks looking for a market pullback in the months to come:

Morgan Stanley sees a correction of up to 10% this quarter as tariffs hit consumers and corporate balance sheets.

Evercore is expecting a more substantial decline of as much as 15%.

Deutsche Bank notes that a small drawdown (3-5%) in equities is overdue considering they’ve been on a tear for over three months.

In terms of stocks on my watchlist, the two leading candidates continue to be GLW and EBAY, with GLW as the leader as that stock has continued to grind higher since earnings and option activity remains very bullish including this buy on Friday:

Buyer of 3,500 Corning (GLW) October 70 Calls for $1.20 – Stock at 65.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 15, which was a sharp decline from the previous week’s close above 20. How quickly last Friday’s market meltdown and subsequent VIX spike was forgotten (again).

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 6

Thursday - 5

Friday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

On the macro front it should be a relatively quiet week, though traders will be closely watching inflation data via the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday.

And on the earnings front, it will be a somewhat slower week, though there are still many big names reporting including Cisco (CSCO), John Deere (DE), Applied Materials (AMAT), Coreweave (CRWV) and more.

Open Positions

Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls – Ahead of earnings this Wednesday, on Friday we locked in an initial profit of 23% on the first piece of our trade. That sale (for now) was a mistake as the stock broke out to a new high as the day progressed (great).

Also of note, later that afternoon as the stock continued to grind higher a trader bought 7,500 Cisco Systems (CSCO) October 75 Calls for $1.70 – Stock at 71.65.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX was mostly unchanged last week though the call buying bonanza never stops, including these trades from late last week:

Friday - Buyer of 3,000 CSX (CSX) January 35 Calls for $2.80 – Stock at 35.75

Wednesday - Buyer of 5,000 CSX (CSX) September 37.5 Calls for $0.60 – Stock at 35.7.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB is the newest addition to the portfolio following months of impressive performance from the stock and its European Financial peers, and interesting call buying on Friday. To pay $3.58 for a call with nearly six months until its expiration felt like a great risk/reward if the stock continues its ascent.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX and copper stabilized early last week, and again came to life to close the week. The rebound is continuing this morning in the pre-market as FCX again approaches the 43 level.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – Another week of GRAB flirting with the 5 level but not breaking through … I have to admit this is getting a touch tiresome, and if this stock doesn’t get going soon we may bail on this longer-term trade.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls – After mostly chopping around for the previous three weeks HOOD broke out last week to new all-time highs. Our position continues to ramp higher and higher; at current levels our trade is at a potential profit of approximately 490%.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls – The IWM was mostly unchanged last week as “the rest of the market” didn’t participate in the AI/AAPL advance. This is fine, though a truly strong market at some point will need the vast majority of stocks to participate.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER had a wild week following earnings, though big picture was mostly unchanged on the week. Not much more to add as one day the stock looks terrific, and the very next day it looks highly suspicious (much like most of the market that aren’t AI plays).

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – The worrisome breadth under the surface of the market that I noted above will keep us in our SPY puts just in case those worries of a thinning market become a reality and the indexes fall.

