Buy Call PFE

October 1, 2025

Buy the Pfizer (PFE) June 27 Calls (exp. 6/18/2026) for $2.50 or less.

As I wrote yesterday, Pfizer (PFE) had quickly popped on my watchlist following wild call buying activity yesterday. To refresh, calls outpaced puts on a ratio of 8:1 call vs. put, and calls traded more than 1,200% above their average daily volume. And today that activity is continuing again, including these trades in PFE as well as other pharma stocks:

Buyer of 5,000 Pfizer (PFE) January 26 Calls for $1.65 – Stock at 26.35

Buyer of 13,000 Pfizer (PFE) January 30 Calls for $0.48 – Stock at 26.4

Buyer of 10,000 Bristol Myers (BMY) November 48 Calls for $1.70 – Stock at 47 (rolled back from November 52.5 calls)

Buyer of 7,000 Healthcare (XLV) January 150 Calls for $1.63 – Stock at 141

These trades above are just a small sample of the wild call buying in the long-forgotten sector, which is racing higher for a second day. Let’s get involved in a trade with plenty of time until its expiration and which could withstand the possibility that this recent strength “chills out” in the short term (not that we are hoping for that).

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the PFE June 27 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $250 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely sector- and market-related. And on that note, it is possible that we are chasing a two-day move that could quickly fail.

However …

To pay $2.50 (or less) is a “no-brainer” IF PFE and the sector that has long been forgotten get hot again.

Finally, please note we are buying a $2.50 option, so we will not get too high or too low if that option rises or falls $0.20 here or there. This is a long-time turnaround play.

Buy the Pfizer (PFE) June 27 Calls (exp. 6/18/2026) for $2.50 or less.