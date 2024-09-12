Buy Call ORCL

September 12, 2024

Buy the Oracle (ORCL) March 160 Calls (exp. 3/21/2025) for $16 or less.

As I wrote earlier this week, Oracle (ORCL) was racing to the top of my watchlist after a big breakout on earnings. And into that strong move higher, option activity was strong that day, and has continued to be so since, including these trades:

Today - Buyer of 2,000 Oracle (ORCL) September 165 Calls for $1.70 – Stock at 162

Today - Buyer of 1,000 Oracle (ORCL) March 175 Calls for $8 – Stock at 161

Monday - Buyer of 6,000 Oracle (ORCL) November 160 Calls for $5.60 – Stock at 157

I really like this setup in ORCL as the stock made a monster move on earnings and has extended those gains in the days that followed, despite some market ups and downs. Let’s get involved via a March call.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the ORCL March 160 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,600 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward:

First, the market has been a bit of a sloppy mess as of late, and should things turn sour again, ORCL will almost surely fall.

Second, this ORCL stock move of late is a bit of a play on the AI theme, and as we have seen, that group can get red hot, and ice cold very quickly.

Finally, as is always the case, chasing big earnings gaps can be dicey.

That being said, chasing earnings gaps can also be wildly successful as we have seen countless times over the years. And given this stock strength and option activity, I really like the risk/reward in this ORCL call buy.

Finally, of note, I turned to Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and Early Opportunities Chief Analyst Tyler Laundon to ask him for his read on the recent strength in ORCL shares. Tyler is great at understanding the business opportunities for many companies, and here is what he said:

“Oracle has a proven track record building data centers and continues to push into the AI data center market with acres of NVIDIA GPU clusters at its newest data centers. Its software is used by Microsoft, Google and now Amazon, making Oracle kind of like the Switzerland of the AI database market.”