Buy Call IWM

July 8, 2025

Buy the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222 Calls (exp. 1/16/2026) for $16.50 or less.

Last week, as the calendar flipped from the second quarter to the third quarter, there was a major shift in money flow out of hyper-growth stocks that led the indexes higher as of late and into “everything else.” We are now seeing that action a second time in the last week today as the Russell 2000 (IWM), Healthcare (XLV), Transports (IYT) and others are leading stocks higher while growth is lagging.

Let’s execute a bullish play on this theme potentially playing itself out in the second half of the year via a call buy in the IWM, which has mostly gone nowhere for the past five years and has also attracted big call buying, including this trade today:

Buyer of 30,000 IWM July 220 Calls for $3.92 – Stock at 221

Let’s get bullish exposure via an at-the-money January call buy:

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the IWM January 222 Call

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,650 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely market- and sector-related. What I mean is if the overall market falls on tariffs, interest rates, or any concern, it is unlikely the IWM will rally.

Also, it’s possible that these two days of outperformance by the IWM could be a head-fake and growth could again take the lead.

And while there is risk in buying today, to pay $16.50 to get seven months of exposure to the IWM, which has soooo underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq for years, is a great risk/reward opportunity in my mind.