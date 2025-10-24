Buy Call GM

October 24, 2025

Buy the General Motors (GM) June 70 Calls (exp. 6/18/2026) for $8 or less.

As I wrote on Tuesday, General Motors (GM) ripped higher by 15% after reporting earnings. This was a big move for a stock like GM, and into that stock rise, option activity was pointing to higher prices to come in the months ahead. That bullish option activity has continued the past several days, even as the stock continued its move higher.

And this morning as GM stock is making a new high, option activity remains bullish in the stock, along with the option activity across the market as the indexes break out to a new high (very bullish option morning so far).

Let’s get involved with GM via a June call buy.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the GM June 70 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $800 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward:

The market, which has wobbled a bit recently, could at any point come under pressure again, and that would weigh on GM.

Also, GM isn’t the fastest car in the race, so it’s possible the stock could mostly chop around if the market isn’t moving higher.

That being said, to pay $8 for a call with eight months until its expiration in a potential earnings star that has come alive is a good risk/reward opportunity, and I am going to buy today.