Buy Call DB

August 8, 2025

Buy the Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls (exp. 1/16/2026) for $4 or less.

As I wrote yesterday, DB was near the top of my watchlist following a strong earnings reaction and continued stock strength in the weeks that followed. That is continuing again today as the stock has busted out to a new high, and call buying continues to point to a further advance, including:

Buyer of 1,000 Deutsche Bank (DB) August 36 Calls for $0.75 – Stock at 36

Buyer of 2,500 Deutsche Bank (DB) January 41 Calls for $1.60 – Stock at 36.2

Let’s add exposure to the European banks, which look great, via DB, which appears to be a leader in that group.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the DB January 36 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $400 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are mostly market and sector-related, and it’s possible that the market, and/or European stocks and banks could be nearing a top.

That being said, I’ve seen nothing in DB or its sector peers to point to that scenario, and given the recent strength and option activity, and the inexpensive price for an at-the-money call with six months until its expiration, this call buy is a great risk/reward opportunity. Let’s add DB today.