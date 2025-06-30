Buy Call CSCO

June 25, 2025

Buy the Cisco Systems (CSCO) January 67.5 Calls (exp. 1/16/2026) for $5.80 or less.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been on my radar since the stock broke out on earnings a month ago. Since then, even as the market has had some wiggles, CSCO stock has been grinding higher, and today the stock is trading at a multi-year high. And into that strength option activity has been bullish throughout and has continued to be so in the last two days, including these trades:

Today - Buyer of 5,000 Cisco (CSCO) January 80 Calls for $1.20 – Stock at 68

Today - Buyer of 2,000 Cisco (CSCO) August 72.5 Calls and Sale of August 62.5 Puts – Stock at 68

Yesterday - Buyer of 8,000 Cisco Systems (CSCO) January 80 Calls for $1.15 – Stock at 68.

Let’s get involved with CSCO with a call that is very reasonably priced.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the CSCO January 67.5 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is $580 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely market related, and on that note, after a very bullish day yesterday for the market, breadth today is a bit weaker as the sellers are once again stepping into stocks at their highs.

That being said, CSCO is showing no signs of slowing down and given the very steady bullish option activity, and the very reasonably priced call, I think the risk/reward in buying CSCO is very attractive.