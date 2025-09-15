Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Options Trader
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Advisories  Cabot Options Trader

Buy Call CPNG

September 15, 2025
Jacob Mintz

September 15, 2025
New Trade: Buy the Coupang (CPNG) March 33 Calls (exp. 3/20/2026) for $4 or less

Today we are going to make some moves, buying into a new call position in a new stock that is in the same space as a current COT/COTP position plays in, but in different countries. Let’s dive in …

In the last two weeks, e-commerce player Coupang (CPNG), which operates in Korea and Taiwan mostly, has come alive as the stock has surged from 28 to a new high of 33 today. And into this move higher, call buying has been very strong, including these trades:

Today - Buyer of 40,000 Coupang (CPNG) September 34 Calls for $0.19 – Stock at 33 (rolled from 11,000 September 33 calls)

Wednesday - Buyer of 5,000 Coupang (CPNG) June 40 Calls for $1.75 – Stock at 32.8

I like this stock action and option activity quite a bit, and I am going to get involved via a March call buy.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the CPNG March 33 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $400 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely market-related. Additionally, this is a regional Asian play, which brings in additional macro global risk.

That being said, I think CPNG stock looks great, and the steady bullish option activity is pointing to higher prices.

PositionCPNG March 33 Calls
Position StrategyBuy Call
Opened DateSeptember 15, 2025
ExpirationMarch 20, 2026
Net Price3.85
Strike33
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
