Buy Call CELH

January 9, 2024

Buy the Celsius (CELH) July 60 Calls (exp. 7/19) for $11.50 or less.

As I’ve written recently, CELH was near the top of my watch list for a new position as option activity has been very strong, and the stock had re-emerged in the last month. This call buying is continuing today, and is interestingly even targeting a short-term move higher. Also, the stock is breaking out to a new multi-month high, which is encouraging.

Let’s get involved via a July call buy.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the CELH July 60 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,150 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are mostly market and sector related. Also, the company will report earnings in late February while we are still holding this position. And finally, of note, CELH stock is wild, and seems to move several dollars a day, so there will be some ups and downs.

That being said, with a portfolio with a lot of tech exposure, let’s add a growthy “consumer staple” play that is long rumored to be a takeover candidate.