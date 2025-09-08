Week of September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025

Weekly Update

The market had another week of heavy sector and index rotation nearly every day, as hot money seemingly is chasing the new fad/theme based on every economic data point and earnings reaction. Yet despite the day-to-day market wiggles, by week’s end not much ground was made or lost as the S&P 500 gained 0.3%, the Dow lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose by 1.1%.

What Traders are Saying

If I were to point out one “worry” of mine regarding the market it would be that for the past three weeks my Options Barometer, which weighs bullish and bearish option activity, has been stuck in mid-gear (I discussed this and more on the Cabot Street Check Podcast on Friday). Essentially, hedge funds and institutions have not been piling into bullish trades as of late.

For example, here is my Daily Watchlist from Thursday of last week:

Bullish Order Flow:

Buyer of 10,000 Affirm (AFRM) September 100 Calls for $1.10 – Stock at 89

Buyer of 8,000 Charles Schwab (SCHW) October 100 Calls (exp. 10/3) for $1.30 – Stock at 97

Buyer of 8,000 Google (GOOG) March 250 Calls for $12.65 – Stock at 227.

This list looks like so many days of late. Not a lot of trades, and it’s often full of one-offs. What I mean is there might be a bullish trade in AFRM/SCHW/GOOG, but then there won’t be further call buying in the days that follow.

Part of this may be that traders are slowing down their buying ahead of the Fed event next week, or it could just been seasonal as traders are just getting back to their desks from summer travel.

Regardless, now that we are a week past Labor Day, hopefully the bulls return in the options market.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 15. Of note, I would not expect the VIX to fall much below 15 for the next week and a half, no matter what the market is doing, as traders will likely be buying cheap protection ahead of the Fed announcement on September 17.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

This week “should be” somewhat slow in terms of market-moving events, though traders will be watching for inflation data via the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday as well as an Apple (AAPL) event on Tuesday (new product launches, and more).

On the earnings front it should be a somewhat quiet week as well, with Oracle (ORCL) on Tuesday and Adobe (ADBE) on Thursday as the biggest quarterly reports traders will be watching for.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5 Calls – GLW broke out to a new high last week and continues to look outstanding. Into this rally we locked in a quick initial profit of 25%.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX traded marginally higher last week and was mostly quiet, though of note the June 2027 call buyer has now purchased 33,000 calls in the last two weeks (these calls are long past our position’s expiration date, but it is interesting to see a trader building a longer-term position.)

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB rallied marginally last week as European Financial stocks have stabilized after their declines from the previous week. Big picture, DB and its peers still look good.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX rallied nearly 5% last week and is now nearly $3 above our strike price (good). And of note, the stock was again upgraded, this time by Jeffries which noted of FCX, “The company remains focused on executing its operating plans … flag that ‘25 copper sales are projected to be 3.95B pounds at an average net cash cost of $1.55/lb, and we expect costs to come down as the new Indonesian smelter ramps to full capacity. We believe FCX has leverage to a rising copper price, declining costs in Indonesia, operational upside in the US, longer-term organic growth and continued strength in gold. We remain bullish on shares.”

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB stock is back above 5 having rallied nicely on Thursday and Friday of last week. That being said, I’ll get much more excited by the stock if it can get closer to 6 or above.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50/95 Bull Call Spread – The long-anticipated moment has finally arrived as it was announced on Friday after the market close that HOOD would be joining the S&P 500. In early pre-market action the stock is trading higher by 7% this morning at 109 (though this can change quickly).

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222/270 Bull Call Spread - The IWM had another strong week as traders continue to chase the long forgotten small-cap stocks higher. Our trade is working well as the IWM is getting close to its all-time highs.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls - UBER was our worst performing stock in the portfolio last week as the stock was again rejected at all-time highs. I’m starting to get a bit tired of this tedious action and with December expiration not too far away, my faith in this trade is fading.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts - Similar to UBER above, with December expiration of our SPY puts just four months away I am starting to question if we should sell a piece of this trade, or exit the position entirely. We will see how the market trades this week.

