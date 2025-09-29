Week of September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025

Weekly Update

The story of last week was under-the-surface weakness in growth stocks, while money rotated into “everything else.” And by week’s end the S&P 500 had lost 0.3%, the Dow fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq declined by 0.7%.

Volatility and Stocks on Watch

One item that had me somewhat “nervous” last week was that very recently the Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) had been rising, even as the stock market was making new highs. This is generally a sign (though not a guarantee) that traders were aggressively hedging even as the market was rising.

And I was not alone in this observation, as noted by @SubuTrade on X: “In the past 7 days the VIX went up 1.4, while the S&P 500 went up 1.6% to an all-time high This almost always led to a pullback for stocks over the next 3 weeks:

Also, while option activity had been very strong in recent weeks, this past week the bullish trading slowed down quite a bit, as noted below:

While I would have liked to see the market powering higher last week, a small pullback last week after a monster run isn’t terribly surprising (at all).

However, should the market get back in gear and the VIX start acting more normally again, here are some of my top ideas for new positions:

Option activity ramped bullish in Oil-related stocks last week as money raced into the long-forgotten sector via call buys, and in tandem the stocks in that sector came alive. But first, here are some of the biggest oil call buys from last week:

Tuesday - Buyer of 30,000 Haliburton (HAL) November 25 Calls for 1.29 – Stock at 24

Tuesday - Buyer of 9,000 Haliburton (HAL) January 32 Calls (exp. 2027) for $2 – Stock at 24.25 (also a buyer of 12,000 January 45 calls exp. 2027)

Tuesday - Buyer of 3,000 Baker Hughes (BKR) March 60 Calls for $1.07 – Stock at 49.5.

HAL stock has grossly underperformed the market for years, and if I were to speculate, should the stock and sector get in gear there could be a massive chase into stocks like HAL which traders have ignored for years.

Somewhat on the other side of the coin, BKR stock looks like a star amongst the oil-related sector, and as I’ve often said I like to hold positions in stock stars in their respective sectors. Let’s see if Oil stocks perform well again this week.

Next up is Rocket (RKT) which has performed nicely in the last several months as it became more and more clear that the Federal Reserve would be cutting interest rates. And on Friday a trader bought these calls looking for RKT to make a run at recent highs:

Buyer of 22,000 Rocket (RKT) November 21 Calls for $1.55 – Stock at 19.2.

I like the look of RKT and this call buying, though I would caution this stock does move with the often-shifting winds of the bond market and interest rates.

And finally, not an easy stock to get involved with, but INTC has soared to life in the last two months following news that the U.S. government had gotten involved with the company, and then subsequent rumors of further investments by companies like NVDA and others. And on Friday a trader bought these calls looking for more gains to come:

Buyer of 10,000 Intel (INTC) October 39 Calls for $1.26 – Stock at 35.

As I said above, chasing INTC would not be easy, but there is no question options players have been aggressively building positions for this move higher to continue.

Events for the Week to Come

This week should be relatively quiet on the economic data front until the September Jobs Report on Friday, though traders will also continue to keep a distant eye on the potential government shutdown, which could trigger if Congress doesn’t pass or extend a spending bill before Wednesday.

It will be a slow week for earnings as Nike (NKE) on Tuesday is really the only “big” earnings report for the week, as noted below.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5/100 Bull Call Spread – Despite AI stocks coming under pressure last week GLW hardly flinched. This stock continues to look like a star and our position is in outstanding shape (as long as the AI story doesn’t really blow up).

Coupang (CPNG) March 33 Calls – CPNG continued to come under a bit of pressure last week as macroeconomic worries have hit South Korean stocks. That being said, I thing CPNG looks great and our calls don’t expire until March, so I’m not too concerned about short-term wiggles.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX rallied modestly again last week following an upgrade of the stock from Wells Fargo who raised their price target from 37 to 40. Also, as I noted last week, call buying was very bullish in the stock on Tuesday, including these trades:

Buyer of 4,000 CSX (CSX) January 30 Calls for $4.20 – Stock at 33.40

Buyer of 40,000 CSX (CSX) February 35/40 Bull Call Spread for $1.28 – Stock at 33.5.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB and its European Financial peers pulled back mid-week and then rallied back some on Friday. Big picture, DB looks good, though we do need the stock to truly break out.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – FCX fell hard late last week after the company lowered guidance. This was bad luck for our position as the stock was setting up nicely.

My patience is running out on this trade following the guidance cut, though I would note option activity was very bullish in the stock Thursday and Friday, including this trade:

Friday - Buyer of 15,000 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 40/45 Bull Call Spread for $0.80 – Stock at 36.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB pulled back a bit last week as air came out of the speculative stocks in the market. That being said, GRAB still looks great and I like the way our position is structured.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50/95 Bull Call Spread – HOOD continues to look like a stock star and Wall Street firms continue to raise numbers on the stock, including this upgrade from Tuesday:

Piper Sandler raised Robinhood’s target to 140, citing strong upside from prediction markets via its Kalshi partnership. September event contract volumes are set to hit a record $2.6B, with Robinhood users driving 25-35% of activity.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222/270 Bull Call Spread – After a monster run in recent weeks the IWM gave up some ground last week, though it still looks great. Our trade is in great shape and we will continue to hold our trade looking for more gains as the year comes to a close.

Uber (UBER) December 90/125 Bull Call Spread – UBER finally broke above 100 early last week, and even traded as high as 102 before the market pullback mid-week yanked the stock back below 100 yet again. Stepping back, I think UBER looks really good, though I do want to note December expiration isn’t too far away.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – Unless the market comes under heavy pressure early this week, I am likely going to finally part ways with our hedge that is too far out-of-the-money to protect many of our positions.

