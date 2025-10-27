Week of October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025

Corning (GLW) Earnings

Tomorrow morning before the market open Corning (GLW) will report earnings. Headed into the event GLW is trading at a new all-time high.

I am going to continue to hold my position through earnings as the stock looks great and option activity remains wildly bullish.

That being said, if you would prefer to lock in another big profit (300% for COT, 350% for COTP) before earnings, that is a fine choice as well.

GLW - With the stock trading at 89, the options market is pricing in a move of $7 this week, or 82 to the downside and 96 to the upside.

Open interest is skewed bullish on a ratio of 3:1 call vs. put.

Skew is pricing in typical downside risk as well as upside interest.

Weekly Update

Despite some mid-week wobbles for stocks, especially in the growth sector, the market once again closed the week at new highs as the S&P 500 gained 1.9%, the Dow rallied 2.2% and the Nasdaq advanced by 2.3%.

What Traders are Saying and Stocks on Watch

This will be a monster week of earnings for the “big boys” of tech, and the way these stocks react to earnings will likely set the tone for the end of the year. Because of that, I wanted to highlight what the options market is pricing in for stock reactions (either up or down) this week for these market leaders.

AAPL – 4.2%

AMZN – 6.7%

META – 7.2%

MSFT – 5%

GOOGL – 6.6%

RDDT –15%

CAT – 6%

These implied market moves on earnings this week are mostly in-line with previous earnings cycle moves. Though I do want to note, there is a bit more implied movement (just a bit) than in previous cycles as the market may also be moving on the Fed event Wednesday and after the meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi on Thursday.

In terms of earnings announcements from last week, I’m intrigued by several stocks that responded well to quarterly results, including:

IBM (IBM) initially sold off following earnings as the stock fell from 284 to a low of 263 before rallying later that day to unchanged. Then on Friday the stock surged to a new high, closing the week at 307. And into that strong stock move Friday a trader bought these calls looking for more highs to come:

Friday - Buyer of 4,000 IBM (IBM) November 305 Calls for $5 – Stock at 295.

I’m very intrigued by this stock move.

Next up is Halliburton (HAL), which rallied from 22.5 to a high of 27 on earnings and in the days that followed. Into that stock run a trader bought these calls looking for more gains:

Thursday - Buyer of 12,000 Halliburton (HAL) February 28 Calls for $2.10 – Stock at 27.

Finally, I was also impressed by Las Vegas Sands (LVS) which rallied from 50 to a recent high of 57.5 following earnings.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 16.5.

Furthermore on the VIX, what I found super interesting last week was that while the market was under heavy pressure on Wednesday the VIX only slowly rallied to a high of 21. This was a dramatically smaller rise for the “fear index” when compared to the spike to 29 the previous week, which led me to believe that last week’s shakeout wasn’t likely to be the start of a more meaningful decline.

Option Order Flow was fairly bullish this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 6

Tuesday – 6

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

There will be two potentially market-moving events this week led by the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday (nearly 100% chance of an interest rate cut) and then President Trump’s meeting with China’s President Xi on Thursday.

In terms of earnings, it’s going to be a monster week from mega-cap tech stocks and other market leaders, including:

Tuesday – PYPL, GLW, UPS, V

Wednesday – META, MSFT, GOOG, CAT, BA, SBUX, NOW, CVNA

Thursday – AMZN, AAPL, RDDT, COIN, LLY, NET

Friday – XOM, ABBV

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5/100 Bull Call Spread – Ahead of earnings on Tuesday before the market open GLW closed at a new all-time high on Friday. Our calls are in great shape headed into that report, and I will send a full earnings preview later today.

Coupang (CPNG) March 33 Calls – CPNG has been very frustrating the last several weeks as the stock has been bleeding lower. Earnings in two weeks will be a major catalyst (either up or down) for the stock and our trade.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX pulled back marginally last week from its highs, but it still looks great. Though I would note, January expiration isn’t too far away as we inch towards November.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB mostly went nowhere last week, which is not what we were hoping for coming off the previous week’s somewhat ugly move following regional bank and credit worries. The company will report earnings this Wednesday before the market open.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) May 43 Calls – FCX mostly chopped around last week, though it’s bid higher this morning as copper is strong following this weekend’s positive “vibes” coming from U.S./China trade talks.

General Motors (GM) June 70 Calls – GM is the newest addition to the portfolio following a very strong stock reaction to earnings and subsequent call buying. GM is not likely to be the fastest horse in the race, but if this stock is really about to bust out, the move higher has the potential to be much bigger than most would imagine.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – Ahead of earnings next week (11/3) GRAB bounced back nicely to close last week, and option activity remains wildly bullish (non-stop upside call buying).

Pfizer (PFE) June 27 Calls – PFE continues to disappoint me, though in fairness the stock did rise modestly last week ahead of earnings on 11/4. And of note, traders continue to buy bullish positions including these trades from Tuesday:

Buyer of 6,000 Pfizer (PFE) November 25/27 Bull Call Spread for $0.50 – Stock at 25

Buyer of 10,000 Pfizer (PFE) March 27/32 Bull Call Spread for $0.50 – Stock at 25.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50/95 Bull Call Spread – Much like most growth stocks HOOD had a very volatile week as the stock traded as low as 120 on Wednesday, and then rebounded to 140 by Friday. The company will report earnings on 11/5.

Of note, this morning Compass Point raised their price target on HOOD shares to 161, up from 105.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222/270 Bull Call Spread - The IWM closed at a new all-time high on Friday and is bid higher again this morning. I like this set-up a lot into year end as so many traders have been underinvested in small caps.

Uber (UBER) December 90/125 Bull Call Spread - UBER rallied modestly last week which is good for our position. That being said, we really need it to ramp next week on earnings (11/4) for our position to take off.

Of note, UBER stock was upgraded twice last week, noted below:

Stifel – Raises price target to 124

Jefferies – Buy Rating: delivery of high-teens mobility growth and relatively consistent incremental margins should support the stock.

