Week of November 3, 2025

The market’s momentum continued last week as a benign inflation print and another round of solid earnings backed up bullish sentiment—with virtually all of the major indexes moving higher. For the week the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2%, but the Russell 2000 slipped 1.4%.

Stocks on Watch

As I wrote on Friday, breadth in the market has been less than inspiring as of late. Here was some of what I wrote on Friday, followed by further details on this interesting situation:

@Subutrade on X: “Almost 9% of S&P 500 stocks were at 52-week lows yesterday, while S&P 500 was within 1% of an All-Time High. This only happened 3 times before:

-Twice in December 1999 (before March 2000 top)

-July 2015 (before August 2015 crash).”

And here is even more on this worry via @DKellerCMT on X: “Not sure how the breadth could look much worse than this. Every new all-time high for the S&P 500 since June has been marked by less S&P 500 members regaining their 50-day moving average. Healthy bull markets are marked by an expansion in breadth.”

While the breadth is definitely a concern of mine, it’s hard to argue with the indexes making new highs virtually every single week.

And furthermore, via @CarsonGroup on X, we are approaching the best six-month stretch historically of the year for the market (November through April):

I expect that the market will continue to move higher into year-end as fund managers are likely to continue to chase the indexes higher in an attempt to keep up with the gains for the market this year. And historically, we have seen such chases into year end, via @RyanDetrick on X:

“When the S&P 500 is already up more than 15% by October’s close, November and December combined have extended the rally nearly every time—20 out of 21 years, for an extra 4.7% gain on average.”

And while I am bullish into year end, I certainly have my eye on the action under the surface of the market and should it continue to worsen, I will take a more defensive stance with the portfolio.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 17.44.

The VIX edged modestly higher last week as traders digested big tech earnings as well as somewhat hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. And while equities rallied, the boost in the VIX suggests traders are pricing in more uncertainty than in recent weeks … likely due to more earnings to come this week, as well as the continued government shutdown.

Option Order Flow was fairly bullish this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 6

Wednesday – 6

Thursday - 5

Friday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

This week traders once again will be ultra-focused on earnings season as these leading stocks report quarterly results:

Monday: PLTR, HIMS

Tuesday: UBER, SHOP, SPOT, PFE, AMD, ANET, PINS

Wednesday: MCD, HOOD, APP, ARM, QCOM

Thursday: COP, AZN, TTD, DKNG, ABNB

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5/100 Bull Call Spread – After initially falling on earnings early last week GLW snapped back quickly and closed the week at a new all-time high. Our trade is in great shape.

Coupang (CPNG) March 33 Calls – CPNG will report earnings on Tuesday after the market close and the stock reaction may “make or break” our position.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX has given back some of the recent runs to highs, though it still looks great. Our calls remain in good shape.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – DB surged higher on earnings last week and is once again trading near the 36 level. And while that is good, time is definitely becoming an issue as January expiration is just a couple months away.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) May 43 Calls – FCX stock had some ups and downs day-to-day last week, though it was mostly closed unchanged on the week. That being said, there were bursts of wild call buying looking for a big move higher in the coming months.

General Motors (GM) June 70 Calls – GM traded at a new high on Wednesday before pulling back marginally to close the week. I think the stock looks great and option activity remains wildly bullish.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB will report earnings today after the market close. Expect a write-up of what the options market is pricing in later today.

Pfizer (PFE) June 27 Calls – PFE continues to chop around aimlessly ahead of earnings on Tuesday morning. Expect a write-up of what the options market is pricing in later today.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50/95 Bull Call Spread – HOOD bounced back nicely from the previous week’s declines, and closed just short of its all-time high ahead of earnings on Wednesday.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222/270 Bull Call Spread – The IWM pulled back somewhat marginally last week as money rotated back into the AI and hypergrowth stocks. Regardless, our position is in great shape.

Uber (UBER) December 90/125 Bull Call Spread – UBER will report earnings Tuesday morning before the market open. Ahead of that report, on Friday a trader bought these bullish positions:

Buyer of 1,000 Uber (UBER) December 105/120 Bull Call Spread for $2.50 – Stock at 97

Buyer of 5,000 Uber (UBER) November 101/110 Bull Call Spread (exp. 11/21) for $2 – Stock at 96.5.

