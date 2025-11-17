Week of November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025

Weekly Update

Despite a frantic week of heavy sector rotation, the indexes managed to hang in there. Essentially, lofty tech valuations in the AI and growth spaces are now in question, and that hot money poured into defensive sectors. In the end, the S&P 500 eked out a +0.08% gain, the Dow rose +0.34%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost -0.45% last week.

What Traders are Saying

This week in What Traders are Saying I wanted to address a question from a Cabot Options Trader/Cabot Options Trader Pro member that explained my process as well as current market conditions. Let’s dive in …

COT/COTP Member: Fantastic buy, and then more importantly sale, of HOOD almost near the top. My question is why did you decide to sell HOOD when you did?

Jacob: Thank you for the kind words. As to why I sold, it was a combination of several factors all coming together …

First, there was NO guarantee that my sale of HOOD was going to be the right move. It was very possible that HOOD was going to rally big on earnings and my sale would be a terrible mistake. But that is what I do as a trader: some decisions will be right (HOOD), and some will not (holding UBER through earnings).

So why did I sell?

As I had been highlighting for several weeks breadth in the market had been deteriorating for almost a month, and unfortunately that continued last week, as noted below via

@KevRGordon on X, who noted, “Down to 37% of S&P 500 Tech members trading above their 50d moving average ... lowest since April.”

The breadth concerns were my number one worry. Though second place on my worry list was that earnings season was becoming very rocky as more and more leading stocks were breaking down seemingly every day no matter how good/bad their quarterly results were.

Also, there was clearly a shift going on under the surface of the market as leading stocks such as ORCL, META and second-tier growth names like CRWV and ALAB were seemingly going down every day. We can see that shift out of growth this month via FactSet:

So why has there been a dramatic shift in sector rotation as of late? Perhaps it’s just that the AI trade had become overextended and traders felt the risk/reward favored a rotation into formerly unloved sectors such as Health Care and Energy. Or …

Via CME FedWatch and Edward Jones, we can see below that the odds of a December interest rate cut have dropped nearly in half in the last month, which in theory could weigh on growth stocks:

Regardless, as I noted in the beginning, I wasn’t 100% sure that selling HOOD before earnings was going to be the right move. But with evidence starting to pile up that growth stocks were falling out of favor, I felt the odds supported taking some risk off the table and exiting our trade.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 20.

Last week was interesting for the market and the VIX as growth stocks got drilled, yet fortunately for the bulls money raced into other sectors which kept the indexes from falling too dramatically. This stability in the S&P 500 is what kept the VIX from racing higher as many leading growth stocks fell 10-20%.

Moving forward, should the selling move to “everything else” we could see the VIX rise dramatically from here. Though for now, the VIX at 20 is showing concern, but not panic.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 6

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 4

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

With the December interest rate cut now a virtual toss-up, traders will be very interested in the Fed minutes which will be released on Wednesday from the October Federal Reserve meeting.

On the earnings front this week, it will be led mostly by retailers such as HD, TGT, TJX, and WMT, though NVDA on Wednesday will be the big event as the AI story has come under pressure lately.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) March 67.5/100 Bull Call Spread – GLW pulled back from its highs last week, though somewhat impressively the stock didn’t implode like so many AI-related growth stocks.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – Last week I decided to cut our DB position in half (profit of 2%) as the market was under heavy pressure, and I “worried” that the selling would move to other areas of the market.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) May 43 Calls – FCX was mostly unchanged last week and continues to follow the daily moves of the market. That being said, option activity was wildly bullish all last week in FCX.

General Motors (GM) June 70 Calls – On Tuesday of last week we locked in an initial profit of 21% on the first piece of our GM calls. I think the stock looks great and I do wonder if this could be a stealth big winner for the portfolio in the months to come IF the market is in gear.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB pulled back with growth stocks to close the week, which is not ideal. Essentially, GRAB and GLW are our two positions that most move with the risk-on/off mood of the market.

Haliburton (HAL) June 29 Calls – HAL pulled back marginally last week, though there was a bid to oil stocks as the growth group came under pressure. Big picture I think HAL looks great.

Pfizer (PFE) June 27 Calls – Holy smokes, the call buying bonanza in PFE was wild last week as money raced out of growth and into pharma. Big picture, let’s see if this trend continues this week and in the months to come as our trade still has a ton of time until expiration.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222/270 Bull Call Spread – Unfortunately, the IWM got hit late last week and all of a sudden my faith in our trade is somewhat in flux. Let’s see how the market trades this week, and if it is ugly again for the IWM we may move on from the last piece of our trade.

