Week of March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025

Weekly Update

There is no sugar coating it: last week was ugly for the market as the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, the Dow lost 3.1%, and the Nasdaq declined by another 2.4%. And while the market looks terrible, on a positive note stocks had their best day of the year on Friday.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders are Saying

The market has been dreadful as of late, and that is a somewhat kind assessment of the price action in individual stocks. So, the question becomes, is this the start of a true bear market, or just a normal pullback?

According to Carson Research, since World War II there have been 48 10% corrections in the S&P 500 and only 12 of those turned into a 20% bear market, as noted below:

And even more positively, again via Carson Research, historically we are reaching the end of a typically bearish time of year, as noted below:

So, if this is not going to turn into a real bear market (hopefully!) and if we are entering a more positive time of the year historically, which stocks look best?

I continue to monitor PLTR very closely as the stock AGAIN held the 80 level on Thursday and then traded as high as 87 on Friday.

Somewhat similarly, NVDA actually gained 7% last week even as the market got killed.

On the other side of the coin, HOOD got beat up last week, but into a deep decline call buyers aggressively positioned throughout the week looking for a stock rebound in the months to come. Option activity was very bullish!

And finally, while it’s not the fastest horse in the race, GE continues to hold up nicely no matter how bad the selling pressure is on the overall market, which is very impressive.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 22 after trading just short of 30 on Monday and Tuesday. What was so interesting about the VIX last week was the “fear index” stopped going up even as the S&P 500 kept melting down Wednesday and Thursday. This is often a bullish signal as traders are no longer racing to buy protection against a deeper market decline.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

The big event of the week, outside of the reverberations from the deep market sell-off of the past month, will be the Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday. While there is almost no chance the Fed will make a move on interest rates, the bond market is again pricing in cuts later this year, and traders will be looking to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for clues as to how they’ll proceed.

Also, traders will be monitoring an AI-themed Nvidia conference throughout the week, headlined by CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote on Tuesday.

On the earnings front it will be mostly quiet, outside of MU, NKE and FDX on Thursday.

Open Positions

Corning (GLW) May 47 Calls – Corning will host its Investor Day tomorrow and into the event traders aggressively positioned for upside via these trades:

Friday - Buyer of 20,000 Corning (GLW) November 60/70 Bull Call Spread for $1 – stock at 47

Friday - Buyer of 3,500 Corning (GLW) November 50 Calls for $4.10 – Stock at 47.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls – GRAB continues to look “decent” amidst the market shakeup. What I mean is a speculative stock like GRAB could be under way more pressure, yet it’s holding up OK as similar stocks have been blasted. Also, option activity remains strong, including this call buy from Friday:

Friday - Buyer of 1,000 Grab (GRAB) July 4 Calls for $0.80 – Stock at 4.40.

Marvell (MRVL) June 115 Calls – MRVL stock is still horrible, though I’m not going to sell our calls just yet as there is no upside in doing so.

Financials ETF (XLF) June 50 Calls – After hitting a new recent low earlier last week the XLF rallied 2.5% on Friday. Should this “recession” story fade off, the XLF and our trade could get back in gear quickly.

Jets ETF (JETS) January 26 Calls and Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – Speaking of recession fears, the JETS and SBUX came under pressure last week as traders are pricing in increasing odds of a recession. And while it’s certainly possible that will be the case, I think it’s also possible this story will pass with time. And with so much time until January expiration I will continue to hold both of these positions.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) March 52.5 Calls and Rocket (RKT) March 20 Calls – Unfortunately the balance of both of these trades will likely expire worthless this Friday as the interest rate dynamics killed RKT and the market shakeout hit OXY. Grrr!

