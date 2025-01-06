Week of January 6, 2025

January 6, 2025

Weekly Update

With the calendar flipping to 2025 and the long holiday weeks/weekends behind us, most traders will be back at their desks starting today. Let the fun begin!

Here is where we stand with our open positions …

Robinhood (HOOD) January 15/26 Bull Call Spread – At this point our bull call spread is almost at its full profit and I would expect we will be exiting this position in the coming days to lock in our big gains.

Corning (GLW) May 47 Calls – Much like most of the market, GLW has been mostly chopping around for weeks. And while we would like to see GLW stock higher, it is also acting just fine, and of note, option activity remains strong.

On Holding (ONON) January 42.5 Calls – ONON rallied 1% last week and with two weeks until expiration our calls are now at a potential profit of approximately 100%.

Oracle (ORCL) March 160/240 Bull Call Spread – ORCL has been a sloppy mess since the stock fell on earnings in December. This is not encouraging action, though in reality this isn’t terribly surprising as most of tech has gone nowhere to down for much of December and early January.

Palantir (PLTR) January 26/45 Bull Call Spread – At this point our bull call spread is almost at its full profit and I expect we will be exiting this position in the coming days to lock in our big gains.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) March 52.5 Calls - Slowly but surely OXY has been on a nice two week run and option activity has remained bullish throughout. Maybe the calendar flip to 2025 is just what OXY and its oil peers needed.

Rocket (RKT) March 20 Calls – Contrary to OXY, RKT still stinks in early 2025 trading action. Just so gross.

Walmart (WMT) January 65/95 Bull Call Spread – Last week we closed our WMT position for a profit of 600%. As I said countless times last year, “Who would have thought WMT would yield such monstruous profits?!!”

Financials ETF (XLF) June 50 Calls – Much like most of the market the XLF has been a choppy mess as of late. That isn’t to say the financials look bad; instead, they have gone virtually nowhere as the Santa Claus rally never took off.

Jets ETF (JETS) January 26 Calls (exp. 2026) – What I wrote about the XLF above mostly applies to the JETS … though I will say the Airlines/JETS do look better than the XLF and option activity has been stronger.

Sofi (SOFI) July 16 Calls – SOFI fell on Thursday when the stock was downgraded (by a firm I’ve never heard of). Then, Friday the stock snapped back nicely. Essentially, this wild stock continues to act volatile day-to-day, which is what we expected when we got involved.

