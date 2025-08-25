Week of August 25, 2025

August 25, 2025

Weekly Update

*Note: Your next issue of Cabot Options Trader Pro will arrive next Tuesday, September 2 due to the market holiday next Monday, September 1 in observance of Labor Day.

While it was a highly volatile week, which saw the AI story come under intense pressure, buoyed by the Fed Chairman’s dovish speech on Friday the S&P 500 closed the week at a new all-time high. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 0.3%, the Dow had rallied 1.5% and the Nasdaq had fallen 0.6%.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders are Saying

IF the Fed is entering an interest rate-cutting environment in the coming months, and the bond market is now pricing in a 90% chance of a cut in September following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, here is the typical playbook to trade.

Typically, and this is no guarantee, the sectors that do best in a lower interest rate environment are the following:

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Housing (ITB)

Biotech (XBI)

Regional Banks (KRE)

And in the case of the Regional Banks, we saw a surge of call buying in that group and related financial groups late last week, as noted below:

Friday - Buyer of 10,000 Regional Bank ETF (KRE) September 66 Calls for $1.28 – Stock at 64.5

Friday - Buyer of 9,000 SoFi (SOFI) October 30 Calls for $0.87 – Stock at 25

Friday - Buyer of 20,000 First Horizon (FHN) January 24 Calls for $1.15 – Stock at 22.5 (rolled from September calls)

Thursday - Buyer of 30,000 First Horizon (FHN) January 24 Calls for $0.85 – Stock at 22 (rolled from September calls)

8/7 – Buyer of 20,000 First Horizon (FHN) November 23/27 Bull Call Spreads for $0.60 – Stock at 21.

I am interested in adding regional bank exposure, though the only thing that may hold me back is regional banks move SO closely with the IWM, which we already own, and because of that we may be gaining too much exposure to groups that move together (maybe).

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 14, which is the lowest level for the fear index in months. And while I would expect (though it’s no guarantee) the VIX to remain low (14-16 range) I do want to point out via @AlmanacTrader on X, we are starting to inch toward a seasonally higher time frame for the volatility index, as seen below:

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

There are two “major” events for this week, led by Nvidia (NVDA) earnings on Wednesday after the market close, which could be a major inflection point for the AI trade, which came under a ton of pressure last week.

Also, the Federal Reserve’s “favorite” inflation data point will be released Friday morning via the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). Should this number come in hot, it is possible that the market will once again question if an interest rate cut is coming in September.

On the earnings front, the following companies will report quarterly results this week:

Open Positions

Cisco (CSCO) January 67.5/85 Bull Call Spread - CSCO was “OK” last week, which is fine given the pressure on AI-related stocks which I think CSCO has been benefiting from. That being said, if the stock doesn’t get in gear soon I may move this capital into fresher ideas.

CSX (CSX) January 32.5 Calls – CSX traded at a new recent high on Friday morning, but then fell later that day on news that appears to again throw some cold water on a potential merger. Regardless, our trade remains in good shape and we will hold our trade watching how this merger situation plays out.

Deutsche Bank (DB) January 36 Calls – I was NOT filled on my DB call offer that was above the market on Friday, and my order was cancelled. We may try to offer our calls again soon depending on how the stock trades this week. Stepping back, DB looks fantastic.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – After chopping around recently FCX again surged higher on Friday above the 43 level. Like many stocks, let’s see how FCX trades this week following Fed Chair Powell’s dovish speech on Friday.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls (exp. 2027) – GRAB closed the week marginally above 5 … this is getting tiresome, though the stock still looks good.

Robinhood (HOOD) December 50/95 Bull Call Spread – HOOD got hit hard on Wednesday along with all recent growth stock winners, though once again the stock held and rebounded nicely. Our trade remains in outstanding shape.

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) January 222/270 Bull Call Spread - The IWM surged higher on Friday following Fed Chair Powell’s speech. See “What Traders are Saying” above, where I reference the stock and the easing interest rate playbook.

Of note, into the IWM strength we sold the January 270 call for $2.48, which lowered our cost basis on this bull call spread to $13.16.

Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls – UBER came alive last week (along with peer LYFT) as perhaps this group is seen as a beneficiary of a lower interest rate environment. Of note, option activity was very bullish in UBER all week, including these trades:

Friday - Buyer of 3,000 Uber (UBER) September 99 Calls for $2.75 – Stock at 97

Wednesday - Buyer of 13,000 Uber (UBER) September 100 Calls for $1.42 – Stock at 94

Tuesday - Buyer of 20,000 Uber (UBER) September 100 Calls for $2.25 – Stock at 96.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts – The growth stock shakeout on Tuesday/Wednesday of last week had me glad I owned at least one bearish position … though given Friday’s strong market move, I was again questioning if we need a hedge (this is the classic trading conundrum).

