Week of April 7, 2025

April 7, 2025

Weekly Update

It was a historic week for the market, and not for any positive reasons as the S&P 500 fell 9.1%, the Dow lost 7.9% and the Nasdaq declined by 10%. Perhaps the weekend will give traders a bit of time to better digest the tariff news and the market will stabilize this week, OR, it’s also possible that the uncertainty is just too much for traders to digest.

Stocks on Watch, Events for the Week to Come, What Traders are Saying

While I can list several macroeconomic events to come this week, let’s be real: tariff headlines and rumors will almost surely move the market as much as anything this week. Should be “fun.”

In terms of stocks on my watchlist, it was certainly a cross-off-the-list type of week. For example …

PLTR held 85 all Thursday despite the brutal sell-off. However, by Friday the stock had melted down with the rest of the market and closed the week at 74.

Same story with UBER, which held 70 nicely on Thursday, but then got hit hard on Friday along with most stocks, closing Friday at 65.

GE I loved as it held 200 for weeks before getting nailed Thursday and Friday and closing the week at 167.

And while I don’t have many stocks on my watchlist (at all), IF I start to get the feeling that the selling is overdone, we may take a stab at a bullish position in one of the indexes. And while I generally don’t play with the Russell 2000 (IWM), if the market turns higher, I’m guessing the hard-hit IWM, which has been leading the indexes lower, has the potential to explode higher as it’s sooo unloved.

Finally, I do want to note that 10-20% market declines happen almost every year (though this one was extremely fast). And historically, every steep market decline, for one reason or another, was a great buying opportunity, via @DividendGrowth on X:

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 45, which was a massive spike for the fear index. And while the VIX at 45 feels high, in reality, with an approximate decline of 10% in two trading days for the S&P 500, which has only happened a handful of times in history, and with plenty of uncertainty for tariffs, the economy and more, the VIX might be cheap.

Finally, I do want to note that the VIX at 45 implies a move of approximately 2.8% every day for the S&P 500, which is below the moves the index moved on Thursday and Friday of last week (though I doubt the market will continue to move so aggressively for more than another couple days/weeks).

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Thursday – 5

Friday – 5

Open Positions

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) November 43 Calls – I seemingly couldn’t have bought this position at a worse point … such is trading in a wild environment. There will be mistakes in such wild times and for now at least this buy was extremely poorly timed.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) January 5 Calls – Having held up very well for weeks, the selling late last week was just too much for GRAB and the stock fell hard. I do believe if the market can get off its knees GRAB stock could rebound quickly, but for now the sellers are in control.

Marvell (MRVL) June 115 Calls – MRVL is still horrible. Not much more to add as the AI/Semiconductor theme is under a ton of pressure.

Financials ETF (XLF) June 50 Calls – On Friday I sold a second piece of our XLF trade as the financials, along with every other sector, were under intense pressure. And while the XLF certainly could spike back to life if the market gets in gear, June expiration isn’t so far away at this point and as always, I sell those stocks first that are closest to expiration.

Jets ETF (JETS) January 26 Calls (exp. 2026) and Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls – There are no clearer signs of a potential recession and consumer pain than the STEEP decline in the JETS and SBUX as of late. Somewhat scary stuff … though we may look back on these stock declines as traders “selling first, asking questions later” months from now.

