Options Trader Pro
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Trader Pro

Buy Call UBER

May 14, 2025
Jacob Mintz

May 14, 2025
Buy the Uber (UBER) December 90 Calls (exp. 12/19/2025) for $13 or less.

I’ve been watching UBER for seemingly too long as the stock was one of the first to emerge from the April market sell-off, and since then the stock has extended higher and higher and …

Now, with the stock at a new 52-week high the last couple days, option activity in the stock has been overwhelmingly bullish including these trades:

Yesterday - Buyer of 30,000 Uber (UBER) June 100 Calls for $1.25 – Stock at 90

Monday - Buyer of 1,000 Uber (UBER) November 105 Calls for $4.10 – Stock at 86

Monday - Buyer of 1,000 Uber (UBER) November 110 Calls for $3.15 – Stock at 86

Monday - Buyer of 1,500 Uber (UBER) August 115 Calls for $0.80 – Stock at 87.

These trades are a SMALL sample of the call buying in UBER as of late, and while we are chasing a hot stock that may be due to cool off, I’ve seen nothing in the option activity to point to any slowdown in the shares.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the UBER December 90 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,300 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward … essentially, the market and growth stocks have been on a big run, and they and UBER may be due to cool off.

And while there is risk in that scenario, option activity in UBER and virtually all leading growth stocks is red hot, and I am going to add more bullish exposure to the portfolio today via UBER December calls.

Position (Original)

UBER December 90 Call

Position Strategy

Buy Call

Opened Date

May 14, 2025

Expiration

December 19, 2025

Net Price

12.31
Strike90
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
