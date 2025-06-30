Buy Call SPY

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
June 30, 2025
Jacob Mintz

June 13, 2025
Hedge: Buy the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) December 590 Puts (exp. 12/19/2025) for $25 or less.

Let’s start here … I’m not bearish on the market, and I’m impressed with the way stocks are handling the flare-up in the Middle East from last night (the market is down marginally).

That being said, in case this Middle East situation becomes a bigger issue, and given the big market run as of late and ongoing tariff concerns, let’s throw on a “back pocket hedge” to protect the portfolio against any of these concerns or even a “normal” pullback.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the SPY December 590 Puts

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $2,500 per put purchased.

Again, I want to highlight that I’m not bearish on the market. That being said, after a monster rally in the last month and change, and given the tariff and Middle East concerns, it makes sense to buy some protection against our bullish portfolio

Position (Original)

SPY December 590 Puts

Position Strategy

Buy Call

Opened Date

June 13, 2025

Expiration

December 19, 2025

Net Price

23.70
Strike25
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
