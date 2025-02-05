Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Options Trader Pro
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Trader Pro

Buy Call SBUX

February 5, 2025
Jacob Mintz

February 5, 2025
Buy the Starbucks (SBUX) January 110 Calls (exp. 1/16/2026) for $14.50 or less.

As I wrote last week, I was growing interested in SBUX as a turnaround play as the stock reacted very well to earnings. This follows the company naming the former CEO of Chipotle to run Starbucks several months before.

Fast forward a couple days later and the stock strength in SBUX is continuing as the stock is breaking out to a new multi-year high today.

Let’s get involved with SBUX with a call that has nearly 12 months until its expiration, for a very reasonable and attractive price. Essentially, IF SBUX is on the verge of a stock turnaround, to pay $14.50 for a year’s worth of exposure could prove to be a big winner.

To execute this trade you need to:
Buy to Open the SBUX January 110 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,450 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely market-related, and on that note, I would say the market in 2025 is just so/so to mostly choppy.

Also, I do want to note the company is embroiled in an employee strike of some sort … though for now at least that doesn’t seem to be too big of an issue for the stock.

And while there is risk in chasing SBUX after a nice rally, I do like the way SBUX and some of its “peers” in the consumer-related space (EAT/DRI/BROS/WMT/COST) look, and to pay $14.50 for a year’s worth of exposure to a potential turnaround play feels like a great risk/reward opportunity.

Position (Original)SBUX January 110 Calls
Position StrategyBuy Call
Opened DateFebruary 5, 2025
ExpirationJanuary 16, 2026
Net Price14.5
Strike110
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
