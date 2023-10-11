Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Buy Call NTNX

October 11, 2023
Jacob Mintz

October 11, 2023
Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of your Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls for $5.30 or more.

Very quickly our NTNX calls that we bought yesterday afternoon are at a potential profit of approximately 20%. Let’s stick to the gameplan, lock in a profit on a third of our position, and then go for much greater gains in weeks/months to come.

To execute this trade you need to:
Sell to Close a Third of your NTNX April 37.5 Calls

As is always the case when we take partial profits, we hope this initial sale is a big mistake and the stock and our calls trade much higher.

October 10, 2023
Buy the Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls (exp. 4/19/2024) for $5 or less.

As I wrote late last week Nutanix (NTNX) was on my radar following weeks of strong stock performance in the face of a market, and especially growth stocks, that was under pressure.

Fast forward a couple days and very impressively the market has put together three straight days of gains in the face of news that easily could have sunk the indexes (good Jobs Report/Middle East violence). And with the strong market move, NTNX is breaking out to a new recent high today.

Let’s get involved with NTNX via an April call that is in my mind very inexpensive.

To execute this trade you need to:
Buy to Open the NTNX April 37.5 Call

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $500 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward:

First, the three-day rally could be yet another fake-out, that should it fail will almost certainly hurt our NTNX calls. Second, should the sellers come after stocks with “meat on the bone” NTNX could get hit hard.

That being said, I’m pretty impressed by the market the last three days, we are entering a historically bullish time of year for stocks, and for those reasons I am going to add NTNX to the portfolio today.

Position (Original)
NTNX April 37.5 Call
Position Strategy
Buy Call
Opened Date
October 10, 2023
Expiration
April 19, 2024
Net Price
4.46
Strike
37.5
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
