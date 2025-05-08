Buy Call HOOD

May 8, 2025

Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of your HOOD December 50 Calls for $13 or more.

HOOD is breaking out to a new recent high today, and option activity remains overwhelmingly bullish. And while I think the odds favor the stock going higher, the market and most leading growth stocks have stalled out as of late.

Because of this stall-out/choppiness, let’s stick to the system and take an initial profit of approximately 20% on the first third of our HOOD trade.

To execute this trade you need to:

Sell to Close a Third of your HOOD December 50 Calls

May 2, 2025

Buy the Robinhood (HOOD) December 50 Calls (exp. 12/19) for $11.50 or less.

Robinhood (HOOD), much like the market, has been strengthening in the last couple weeks, and impressively, the stock isn’t so far from its 2025 highs.

And following earnings yesterday that saw a somewhat muted stock reaction, option activity has ramped extremely bullish, including these trades from yesterday and this morning:

Buyer of 4,000 Robinhood (HOOD) June 60 Calls for $1.20 – Stock at 48

Buyer of 17,000 Robinhood (HOOD) June 55 Calls for $2.45 – Stock at 49

Buyer of 2,300 Robinhood (HOOD) July 75 Calls for $0.72 – Stock at 49

Let’s get involved via a December call that has some risk (more on that below) but also the potential for monster reward:

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the HOOD December 50 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,150 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are the following:

The market has bounced very nicely the last week and a half, so there is a chance that this could fade off and that we are buying the recent top.

Also, HOOD does move with bitcoin and crypto, and that is a wild space to be involved in.

That being said, breadth in the market as of late has been super impressive, and call buying has been overwhelmingly bullish in HOOD, and for those reasons, I’m willing to take a bit of risk today by adding new upside exposure to the portfolio.