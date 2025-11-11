Buy Call HAL

November 11, 2025

Buy the Halliburton (HAL) June 29 Calls (exp. 6/18/2026) for $3.50 or less.

The theme today, at least in early trade, is money is coming out of AI stocks and into oil and pharma plays. This shift didn’t start today – we have seen some of this trend in oil stocks and oil calls in the last week as stocks like HAL, SLB, BP and XOM are at recent highs, and call buying is also picking up in the sector, including these trades made in the last week:

Buyer of 1,000 Halliburton (HAL) March 34 Calls for $0.84 – Stock at 28

Buyer of 1,500 Halliburton (HAL) November 28.5 Calls (exp. 11/25) for $0.43 – Stock at 28

Buyer of 8,000 Schlumberger (SLB) December 40 Calls for $0.80 – Stock at 37

Buyer of 10,000 Schlumberger (SLB) January 65 Calls (exp. 2027) for $0.80 – Stock at 36.7

Buyer of 3,000 BP (BP) January 38 Calls for $1.17 – Stock at 37.5

Buyer of 3,000 Exxon Mobil (XOM) November 122 Calls for $0.62 – Stock at 120

Buyer of 12,000 Transocean (RIG) November 4.5 Calls for $0.15 – Stock at 4.40

Let’s get involved with this potential trend change via Halliburton (HAL) calls as the stock looks great and option activity has been steadily bullish.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the HAL June 29 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $350 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely sector related, and on that point we have seen oil stocks rally, and then fail, many times over the last couple of years.

That being said, IF the sector is on the verge of getting going, these HAL calls could turn out to be a home run as the sector has been widely ignored for years, and there could be a chase by hedge funds and institutions to get back in.